Moderna and Cenra Healthcare Enter Joint Agreement to Promote Moderna’s mRNA Respiratory Vaccine Portfolio in Taiwan, Including COVID-19 Vaccines

CAMBRIDGE, MA and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA) and Cenra Healthcare, the sales and marketing arm of Cenra Inc., today announced that the companies have entered into a joint agreement regarding the co-promotion of Moderna’s mRNA respiratory vaccine portfolio in Taiwan, including Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax®.

Under the agreement, Moderna will manufacture and distribute its mRNA respiratory vaccines. Cenra Healthcare will engage in promotion and execute medical education activities to ensure broad access to Moderna’s mRNA respiratory portfolio across Taiwan. The agreement has an initial term until July 31, 2027, and no further details on the financial terms of the deal are being disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Cenra Healthcare, a trusted leader in Taiwan’s medical industry with extensive expertise in infectious diseases and respiratory products,” said Joyce Lee, General Manager of Moderna in Taiwan. “Their strong presence in the market will help ensure broader access to our vaccines. We are committed to advancing public health initiatives across Taiwan, and this partnership will enable us to expand our educational efforts around our COVID-19 vaccine and future portfolio, especially as respiratory diseases continue to pose a global threat.”

“At Cenra, we are proud and excited to partner with a global innovator like Moderna to contribute to Taiwan’s public health efforts,” said Lucas Lin, General Manager, Cenra Healthcare. “With our leading market presence and deep understanding of Taiwan’s healthcare landscape, along with Moderna’s world-class mRNA vaccines, Cenra Healthcare is well-equipped to support Taiwan’s immunization programs by ensuring access through seamless collaboration with healthcare providers and communities.”

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna’s mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Cenra Healthcare

Cenra Healthcare, established in 2004 as the sales and marketing arm of Cenra Inc., is a leader in providing comprehensive healthcare solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of individuals in Taiwan and beyond. Cenra Healthcare specializes in the distribution of high-quality pharmaceuticals and innovative healthcare products, ensuring accessibility and affordability for all.

Founded in 1952, Cenra Inc. is one of the leading healthcare companies in Taiwan, with its subsidiaries and affiliates covering a wide range of areas, including human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, health supplements, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, household and beauty products, and elderly care services. Cenra is driven by a vision of “Empowering health equity, propelling a healthier world for all,” and is committed to delivering impactful health solutions and enhancing public health through partnerships and strategic alliances. For more information, please visit cenra.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna and Cenra Healthcare’s joint agreement to co-promote Moderna’s mRNA respiratory vaccine portfolio in Taiwan; and the companies’ ability to ensure broad access to Moderna’s mRNA respiratory portfolio across Taiwan. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” in Moderna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

