Judo Bio to Present Data at the ASN Kidney Week 2024 Demonstrating Receptor‑mediated Delivery of Oligonucleotides to the Kidney

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judo Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivered to the kidney, today announced that the company will present mechanistic and preclinical data that demonstrate the use of megalin receptors for intracellular delivery of ligand conjugated-siRNA therapeutics to silence production of target mRNA in the kidney. These conjugated siRNA are developed by Judo Bio’s proprietary STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform, and are internalized by the recycling receptor megalin. The data will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week taking place October 23-27 in San Diego.


Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Targeted Delivery of siRNA to Proximal Tubule Cells in Kidney
Session Name: Genetic Kidney Diseases: Models, Mechanisms, and Therapies [PO1202-3]
Session Date and Time: October 26, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. PT
Location: San Diego Convention Center, Exhibit Hall
Poster Number: SA-PO637

About Judo Bio

Judo Bio is pioneering oligonucleotide medicines delivered to the kidney, opening the way for new genetic medicines for systemic and renal diseases. With its STRIKE (Selectively Targeting RNA Into KidnEy) platform, the company is using a proprietary approach to create ligand-RNA conjugate drugs designed for receptor-mediated update by specific kidney cell types, resulting in gene silencing of disease-modifying target genes. Judo Bio’s initial pipeline programs are megalin-STRIKERs that use the megalin receptor family to selectively deliver siRNA therapeutics to the proximal tubule of the kidney to silence mRNA expression of specific solute carrier proteins (SLCs), thereby inhibiting the uptake of circulating solutes linked to systemic diseases. Located in Cambridge, MA, Judo Bio’s team and advisors include experts in oligonucleotide therapies and innovative drug development. For more information, visit www.judo.bio and follow us on LinkedIn.

