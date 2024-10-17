Improving Vaccine Performance Using PharmaJet Needle-Free Precision Delivery Technologies: World Vaccine Congress Europe Presentation

World Vaccine Congress – Europe 2024 presentation, Improving Performance of Vaccines with Needle-free Technology will highlight the results of recent studies using needle-free delivery across infectious disease, oncology, and autoimmune disease indications.

Presentation scheduled for October 29 at 1:40 pm GMT in Theatre 1 at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc in Barcelona, Spain.

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PharmaJet®, a company that strives to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with its enabling technology, today announced that they will share their latest research results at the World Vaccine Congress – Europe on October 29, 2024 at 1:40 pm GMT. The presentation, entitled Improving Performance of Vaccines with Needle-free Technology will be presented by Nathalie Landry, Chief Scientific Officer, PharmaJet.





The PharmaJet Needle-free Systems are increasingly being incorporated into clinical studies across multiple infectious disease and oncology development programs, with over 52 studies and 49 partners. “The body of evidence continues to grow on how PharmaJet’s needle-free delivery can improve the performance of prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine candidates,” said Nathalie Landry, Chief Scientific Officer, PharmaJet. “When it comes to administering vaccines and therapeutics, the important outcomes are increased immunogenicity and enhanced protection from disease. The data shows that needle-free can be expected to enhance immune responses.”

Refer to Instructions for Use to ensure safe injections and to review risks.

About PharmaJet

The PharmaJet mission is to improve the performance and outcomes of injectables with our enabling technology that better activates the immune system. We are committed to helping our partners realize their research and commercialization goals while making an impact on public health. PharmaJet Precision Delivery Systems™ can improve vaccine effectiveness, allow for a preferred patient and caregiver experience, and offer a proven path to commercialization. They are also safe, fast, and easy-to-use. The Stratis® System has U.S. FDA 510(k) marketing clearance, CE Mark, and WHO PQS certification to deliver medications and vaccines either intramuscularly or subcutaneously. The Tropis® System has CE Mark and WHO PQS certification for intradermal injections. They are both commercially available for global immunization programs. For more information or if you are interested in partnering with PharmaJet to improve the impact of your novel development program, visit https://pharmajet.com or contact PharmaJet here. Follow us on LinkedIn.

