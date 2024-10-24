Havah Therapeutics Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Board to Advance Its New Breast Cancer Treatment Approach

Chaired by founder Stephen Birrell, MD PhD, group includes experts in breast cancer biology, endocrine signaling and biomarker-driven risk reduction strategies

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Havah Therapeutics, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative, proprietary hormonal implant therapies for prevention and treatment of breast cancers, announced the formation of their Clinical Advisory Board Chaired by Havah Therapeutics founder Stephen Birrell, MD, PhD.





“The scientific and clinical guidance of this esteemed group will be invaluable as we advance our androgen targeted therapy into late-stage clinical studies for Ductal Carcinoma In-Situ (DCIS) and investigator-sponsored combination studies in more advanced disease,” said, Matthew Brewer, CEO of Havah Therapeutics.

Shelley Hwang, MD, MPH, Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) Investigator and internationally recognized expert in pre-invasive disease and DCIS, added: “I am thrilled to be involved with Havah Therapeutics at this critical stage of their development. Insights gained from their ongoing Phase 2 study (RECAST DCIS), coupled with my experience as the principal investigator of the COMET Study, will potentially enable the company’s androgen receptor targeting therapy to provide a much needed treatment alternative to invasive surgery and radiation treatment.”

The members of Havah Therapeutics’ Clinical Advisory Board include:

Stephen Birrell, MD, PhD (Chair), is founder of Havah Therapeutics and Chief Medical Officer of Wellend Health, an Australia-wide clinic that specializes in breast hormone-health, women at high-risk breast cancer and clinical trials. He is a Clinical Affiliate academic at the University of Adelaide Dame Roma Mitchell Cancer Research Laboratories.

Shelley Hwang, MD, MPH is the Mary and Deryl Hart Distinguished Professor of Surgical Oncology and Radiology, Vice Chair of Research and Disease Group Leader for the Breast Cancer Program at Duke University Comprehensive Cancer Center. Her research focus includes breast cancer prevention, identifying less invasive treatments for early-stage breast cancers including DCIS and addressing and mitigating health care disparities in breast cancer.

Seema A. Khan, MD is Professor of Surgery in the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, and the Bluhm Family Professor of Cancer Research. She is the Co-Leader of the Cancer Prevention Research Program at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center. Her research focuses on applying biomarker knowledge to improve breast cancer risk stratification and develop preventive interventions for high-risk women. Her research is funded by the National Institutes of Health, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Avon Foundation, and the Susan G. Komen Foundation

Professor Wayne Tilley, PhD is the Inaugural Director of the Dame Roma Mitchell Cancer Research Laboratories, University of Adelaide. He completed a Fellowship at UT Southwestern in Dallas Texas in the late 1980s where he was one of the first to clone the human androgen receptor (AR) with Professor Jean Wilson, MD. A current major research focus of Professor Tilley’s lab is the development of new treatments for breast cancer that stimulate the tumor suppressive activity of the AR in the breast (Nature Medicine 2021; Lancet Oncology 2024) to counter the proliferative effects of estrogen.

Additional background information on the CAB members can be found on the company’s website: www.havahtx.com

About RECAST DCIS

Havah Therapeutics is currently participating in the Re-Evaluating Conditions for Active Surveillance Suitability as Treatment: Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (RECAST DCIS), a Phase 2 platform study aimed at preventing the progression of DCIS to breast cancer. Havah Therapeutics’ HAVAH T+Ai™, a proprietary combination of testosterone (T) and anastrozole (Ai) that targets the androgen and estrogen receptor pathways, is being evaluated alongside two other endocrine therapy arms.

About Havah Therapeutics

Havah Therapeutics is developing a novel therapeutic implant for treating hormonally sensitive cancers and other breast conditions. This groundbreaking method relies on stimulating (agonizing) the androgen receptor in breast tissue, utilizing natural hormonal mechanisms to treat patients safely and with greatly reduced side effects. The product is a combination of two registered agents (testosterone and anastrozole, a low dose aromatase inhibitor) that when dosed, provides three months of continuous medication enabling a superior product profile for compliance, safety and efficacy. For more information, visit www.havahtx.com.

