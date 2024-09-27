Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Global Angioedema Forum

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that leading HAE experts will present two posters at the Global Angioedema Forum (GAF) in Copenhagen, Denmark on October 4-5, 2024.





Dr. Aleena Banerji, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director of the Allergy and Immunology Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, will present information on ALPHA-SOLAR, a long-term open-label trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in people living with HAE, in an encore presentation of a poster titled “Rationale and Design of the ALPHA-SOLAR Clinical Trial of STAR-0215.” The poster session will take place on Friday, October 4 at 6:00pm CEST.

Dr. William Lumry, M.D., Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Dallas, will present results from the Phase 1b/2 trial of navenibart (STAR-0215) in an encore presentation of a poster titled “ALPHA-STAR, a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Single and Multiple Doses of STAR-0215 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema: Initial Safety and Efficacy Outcomes.” The presentation will take place during a session titled “Emerging Treatment Options” on Saturday, October 5 at 9:30am CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

