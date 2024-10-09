Arbele Announces Strategic Collaborations on AI Precision Oncology and Manufacturing to Advance CDH17-Targeted Immunotherapeutics

SEATTLE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbele, a leading innovator in biopharmaceutical & biotechnology focused on targeting cadherin-17 (CDH17), is pleased to announce strategic collaborations in precision oncology using artificial intelligence (AI) to advance targeted immunotherapeutics of bispecific T-cell engagers (TCEs) and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). These partnerships, aimed at advancing the quantification and prognostic prediction of CDH17 expression in tumor tissue and the surrounding tumor immune microenvironment, are expected to accelerate the development of precise companion diagnostics and effective clinical trials for the treatment of advanced cancer patients.

Collaboration with BioAI: Development of IHC-Based Quantification Algorithm

Arbele enters a strategic alliance with BioAI Health to develop a prototype of an immunohistochemistry (IHC)-based quantification algorithm. Leveraging the PredictX platform to develop AI-based models using Arbele’s clinical trial data on colorectal cancer (CRC) biomarker screening, we join force to establish a gold standard companion diagnostic test for anti-CDH17 therapies for patient selection and prediction of clinical outcomes.

“By partnering with Arbele, we are excited to apply our novel AI platform and expertise to accelerate the development of innovative treatment options for gastrointestinal cancers,” said Thomas Colarusso, CEO of BioAI. “This partnership underscores our commitment to revolutionizing personalized medicine through cutting-edge machine learning.”

“BioAI’s machine learning capabilities offer a transformative approach to biomarker identification and patient stratification through predicting CDH17 expression and its spatial interaction with immune cells in tumor microenvironment,” said Dr John Luk, CEO of Arbele. “This collaboration is a critical step in guiding us the uses of the right treatment modalities and/or therapeutic regimens, thereby improving outcomes for patients with high mortality cancers.”

Collaboration with Chime Biologics: Accelerated CMC Process Development of novel ADC and TCE

Arbele has entered a strategic alliance with Chime Biologics to accelerate chemistry, manufacturing and control (CMC) process development of the novel designs of ADCs and TCEs. The partnership supports multiple pipelines of about 10 first-in-class and best-in-class immunotherapeutics, including monoclonal, bispecific/biparatopic and TriAx antibodies within the coming 3 years. The collaboration will ensure Arbele continues to have at least 1-2 new molecular entities (NMEs) successfully filing for investigational new drug (IND) application and entering clinical studies in the next 5 years without any technical and supply-chain interruptions. The first deliverable will be anti-CDH17 ADC (ARB102A), for IND submission in early 2025.

“Chime Biologics has partnered Arbele for several years, with our advanced biologics development supporting key milestones such as previous IND filings for multinational clinical trials,” said Dr. Jimmy Wei, President of Chime Biologics. “We adopt the Quality-by-Design (QbD) strategy for process development to yield optimal outcomes cost-effectively, delivering innovative immunotherapeutics to enhance the global accessibility of these treatments.”

About Arbele

Arbele founded by accomplished scientists and pharmaceutical executives in 2016 researching on cadherin-17 (CDH17) to develop innovative diagnostic platforms and breakthrough immunotherapeutic solutions; to provide early intervention and treatment for patients with advanced CRC, cholangiocarcinoma, pancreatic adenocarcinoma and subtype of ovarian cancers, for which effective treatment options are scanty with high mortality rates. For more information on ARBELE, please visit http://www.arbelebio.com/

About BioAI

BioAI is a leading provider of multimodal AI in precision medicine, offering world-leading machine learning technology to develop H&E-based predictive models and digital biomarkers. BioAI works with leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, clinical laboratories, and academic cancer centers around the world. The company’s proprietary PredictX platform enables the generation of advanced AI models using multimodal data. BioAI aims to revolutionize personalized medicine by developing novel AI-based biomarkers to more effectively guide patients to targeted therapies. For more information about BioAI and its innovative machine learning technologies, please visit bioaihealth.com.

About the Chime Biologics & Chime Innovation Center

Chime Biologics is a global leading CDMO that has introduced the first modular biopharmaceutical plant KUBio in the world to empower its partners’ success in biologics in the whole process from cell line development to commercial manufacturing. Built in state-of-the-art technology at Shanghai Innovation Center and Wuhan manufacturing plant, Chime Biologics provides a one-stop CMC solution for biopharmaceutical customers around the world, making biomedicines affordable and accessible to all patients and fulfilling its commitment to human health. For more information, please visit: www.chimebiologics.com.

For Press Contact:

Dr Diana Hay, diana.hay@arbelebio.com

For Corporate Inquires:

Ms. Khim Poon, info@arbelebio.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbele-announces-strategic-collaborations-on-ai-precision-oncology-and-manufacturing-to-advance-cdh17-targeted-immunotherapeutics-302271199.html

SOURCE Arbele