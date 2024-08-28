Neurocrine Biosciences Reports Positive Phase 2 Data for NBI-1117568 in Adults with Schizophrenia

The Once-Daily 20 mg Dose Met the Primary Endpoint, Demonstrating a Statistically Significant 7.5-Point Improvement (p=0.011, 0.61 Effect Size) in the PANSS Total Score Compared to Placebo at Week 6 with an 18.2-Point PANSS Total Score Improvement from Baseline

The Once-Daily 20 mg Dose Met Additional Endpoints, Demonstrating Statistically Significant Improvements in Clinical Global Impression of Severity Scale and Marder Factor Score Positive Symptom Change and Negative Symptom Change

NBI-'568 Was Generally Safe and Well Tolerated at All Doses Studied

The Once-Daily 20 mg Dose Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability Phase 2 Results Support Advancement to Phase 3 in Schizophrenia in Early 2025

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced positive top-line data for its Phase 2 clinical study of NBI-1117568 (NBI-'568) in adults with schizophrenia. NBI-'568 is the first investigational, oral, muscarinic M4 selective agonist in development for the treatment of schizophrenia.

The NBI-'568-SCZ2028 dose-finding study met its primary endpoint for the once-daily 20 mg dose. It demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction from baseline in the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) total score at Week 6 with a placebo-adjusted mean reduction of 7.5 points (p=0.011 and effect size of 0.61) and an 18.2-point reduction from baseline. The once-daily 20 mg dose also demonstrated a statistically significant improvement for additional endpoints, including improvement in the Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S) scale, Marder Factor Score – Positive Symptom Change, and Marder Factor Score – Negative Symptom Change.

“This Phase 2 dose-finding study delivered on our goal of identifying a once-daily, well tolerated dosing regimen with a compelling and competitive benefit-risk profile,” said Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Neurocrine Biosciences. “We recognize the significant need for new and innovative medicines to treat schizophrenia and look forward to advancing NBI-'568, the first M4 selective agonist, into Phase 3 development early next year.”

“NBI-1117568 demonstrated a clinically meaningful and statistically significant reduction in PANSS scores and was well tolerated, importantly with minimal GI effects and no weight gain relative to placebo,” said Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief at Massachusetts General Hospital of Harvard University. “As a selective M4 orthosteric agonist, the potential of NBI-1117568 as an option that could reduce symptoms of schizophrenia with fewer side effects would be a welcome alternative to current treatments for patients and caregivers.”

NBI-'568 was generally safe and well tolerated at all doses studied in the Phase 2 clinical trial. Treatment discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between NBI-'568 and placebo. Adverse events with the highest incidence were somnolence, dizziness, and headache. Gastrointestinal adverse events including nausea and constipation were low in frequency and similar to placebo. Cardiovascular-related events were also low in frequency and were not deemed to have clinical relevance at any dose tested. NBI-'568 was not associated with a greater increase in weight than placebo. Few extrapyramidal symptoms adverse events were reported.

Primary Endpoint Results Summary

Week 6 (Day 42) Placebo (N=68) 20 mg QD (N=35) 40 mg QD (N=38) 60 mg QD (N=34) 30 mg BID (N=26) PANSS Total Score LS Mean Change from Baseline* -10.8 -18.2 -12.6 -13.7 -15.8 LS Mean Difference vs. Placebo* - -7.5 (p=0.011) -1.9 (p=0.282) -2.9 (p=0.189) -5.0 (p=0.090) Effect Size** - 0.61 0.27 0.39 0.23 *Least-squares (LS) means are from a MMRM which includes treatment group, visit, and study period as fixed effects; treatment group-by-visit interaction; baseline PANSS total score as a covariate; and subject as a random effect. **Effect size (Cohen’s D) is based on observed data .

Next Steps for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Muscarinic Portfolio

Compound Primary Mechanism (M1-M4) Phase Therapeutic Areas Potential Areas for Development NBI-1117568 M4 agonist 2 Psychosis Cognition Alzheimer’s Disease Bipolar Disorder Lewy Body Dementia Parkinson’s Disease Schizophrenia NBI-1117567 M1 agonist 1 NBI-1117569 M4 agonist 1 NBI-1117570 M1/M4 dual agonist 1 NBI-1076986 M4 antagonist 1 Movement Disorders Dystonia Parkinson’s Disease Tremor

In addition to NBI-'568, Neurocrine Biosciences has a broad portfolio of assets in clinical development that selectively target muscarinic receptors. The company’s muscarinic agonist portfolio also includes NBI-1117567, NBI-1117569, and NBI-1117570, which the company acquired the rights to develop and commercialize from Nxera Pharma (formerly Sosei Heptares). Neurocrine Biosciences is also developing NBI-1076986, a selective M4 antagonist that was discovered and is being developed internally at Neurocrine.

About NBI-1117568

NBI-'568 is the first and only M4 selective orthosteric agonist in clinical development. There are five muscarinic acetylcholine receptors involved in neurotransmission. Muscarinic receptors are central to brain function and validated as drug targets in psychosis and cognitive disorders. As an M4 selective orthosteric agonist, NBI-'568 offers the potential for a novel mechanism with an improved safety profile without the need of combination therapy to minimize off-target pharmacology-related side effects, while also not being dependent on the presence of acetylcholine for efficacy.

About the NBI-1117568-SCZ2028 Phase 2 Clinical Study

The Phase 2, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-arm, multi-stage inpatient dose-finding study was designed to assess the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics (PK) of NBI-'568 compared with placebo in adult subjects with a primary diagnosis of schizophrenia who are experiencing an acute exacerbation or relapse of symptoms. The study enrolled 210 participants. For more information about this study, visit

About Schizophrenia

$150 billion

Schizophrenia is a serious and complex syndrome with heterogeneous symptoms. The World Health Organization estimates that the disorder impacts more than 20 million people worldwide. Annual associated costs for schizophrenia are estimated to be more thanin the United States. As one of the leading causes of disability worldwide, it often results in significant emotional and functional burden for those who experience symptoms, as well as their family and friends. This chronic and disabling mental health condition is thought to result from a complex interplay of genetic and environmental risk factors. Traditional treatment approaches for schizophrenia rely on the use of antipsychotic medications that can lead to considerable short- and long-term health impacts.

