Neogen Announces Third-Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue of $228.8 million .

. Net loss of $(2.0) million ; $(0.01) per diluted share.

; per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income of $26.4 million ; $0.12 per diluted share.

; per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $52.7 million .

. Updating full-year outlook. LANSING, Mich., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today the results of the third quarter ended February 29, 2024. “The third quarter saw us complete a number of milestone achievements related to the integration of the former 3M Food Safety business,” said John Adent, Neogen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We completed the relocation of the pathogen detection product line and the initial phases of the relocation of the sample handling product line, which we expect to complete in the fourth quarter. We also completed the exit of the transition service agreements covering back-office functions and distribution. Petrifilm manufacturing will ultimately transition into our new production facility in Lansing, the construction and outfitting of which remains on track.” Adent continued, “The progress we’ve made on integration, particularly as it relates to the exit of the transition distribution agreement and the resulting increase in volumes in our primary distribution facility, has created operational inefficiencies that we continue to manage through. We believe these inefficiencies are temporary, but they are currently affecting our order fulfilment rates and preventing us from meeting the end-market demand on a consistent basis, and we are updating our full-year outlook to reflect the lower revenue we now expect to generate. We are encouraged, however, by the continuation of positive trends in our end markets. In Food Safety, sequential improvement in unit production volumes has generally continued across the industry, while channel inventories in Animal Safety have normalized after several quarters of destocking. Our primary focus now is improving our order fulfillment rates to meet the needs of our customers in this improving end-market environment. When we made the strategic decision to expand our scale and solidify our position as the global leader in food safety by merging with the former 3M Food Safety Division, we recognized there would be challenges along the way during the associated carve-out and integration of the business. While we are not pleased with the present level of inefficiencies, we are committed to rectifying them and ultimately realizing the long-term benefits of this combination.” Financial and Business Highlights Revenues for the third quarter were $228.8 million, an increase of 4.8% compared to $218.3 million in the prior year. Core revenue, which excludes the impacts of foreign currency translation, as well as acquisitions completed and product lines discontinued in the last 12 months, was 6.2%. Acquisitions and discontinued product lines did not impact core growth this quarter, while foreign currency had a negative impact of 1.4%. Net loss for the third quarter was $(2.0) million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Adjusted Net Income was $26.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $26.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the prior-year period, with the decline driven primarily by higher depreciation expense. Gross margin was 51.1% in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. This compares to a gross margin of 49.5% in the same quarter a year ago, with the increase primarily due to increased sales of higher-margin products in the Company’s Food Safety segment. Third-quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $52.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 23.0%, compared to $51.3 million and a margin of 23.5% in the prior-year period. The lower Adjusted EBITDA Margin was driven primarily by higher operating expenses compared to the prior-year period, reflecting additions to accommodate the integration of the former 3M Food Safety Division. Food Safety Segment Revenues for the Food Safety segment were $157.8 million in the third quarter, an increase of 4.1% compared to $151.5 million in the prior year, consisting of 5.8% core growth, a 0.2% contribution from acquisitions and discontinued product lines and a negative foreign currency impact of 1.9%. The core revenue growth was led by the Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other product category, which benefited from higher sales of Petrifilm, as well as sample handling and nutritional analysis products, partially offset by a decline in culture media sales, due primarily to a larger, one-time order in the prior-year period. Within the Natural Toxins & Allergens product category, solid growth in allergens driven by tree nut test kits was partially offset by a decline in sales of natural toxin test kits, due largely to product availability issues. In the Company’s Bacterial & General Sanitation product category, growth in sales of general sanitation products was partially offset by a decline in sales of pathogen detection products, largely the result of product availability issues in Latin America and Asia. Animal Safety Segment Revenues for the Animal Safety segment were $71.1 million in the third quarter, an increase of 6.5% compared to $66.7 million in the prior year, consisting of 7.0% core growth, a 0.2% headwind from discontinued product lines and negative foreign currency impact of 0.3%. Within the segment, core growth was led by the Company’s portfolio of biosecurity products, driven by new business wins and increased demand for cleaners and disinfectants and insect control products. In the Veterinary Instruments & Disposables product category, strong growth was led primarily by increased demand for detectable needles and syringes. The Company’s Animal Care & Other product category also experienced strong core revenue growth, due largely to the easing third-party backorder situation in vitamin injectables and higher sales of biologics products. On a global basis, the Company’s Genomics business experienced a core revenue decline in the mid-single-digit range, reflecting modest sequential improvement from the second quarter. Increased sales in international beef and dairy markets were offset by customer attrition in the U.S., a result of the shift in strategic focus towards larger production animals. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of February 29, 2024, the Company had total cash and investments of $168.4 million and total outstanding non-current debt of $900.0 million, as well as committed borrowing headroom of $150.0 million. Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook The Company is updating its full-year outlook to reflect a slower-than-anticipated recovery of order fulfillment rates, which are impacting the ability to consistently meet end-market demand. Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $910 million to $920 million, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $210 million to $215 million. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available shortly following the conclusion of the call, and can be accessed domestically or internationally by dialing (888) 660-6345 or +1 (646) 517-4150, respectively, and providing the entry code 90261, or through Neogen's Investor Relations website at neogen.com/investor-relations . About Neogen Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers. Certain portions of this news release that do not relate to historical financial information constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those expected depending on a variety of factors listed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the company’s most recently filed Form 10-K. NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except for share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

February 29/28, Nine Months Ended

February 29/28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Food Safety $ 157,754 $ 151,542 $ 488,435 $ 377,528 Animal Safety 71,058 66,713 198,993 203,109 Total revenue 228,812 218,255 687,428 580,637 Cost of revenues 111,929 110,291 337,010 297,864 Gross profit 116,883 107,964 350,418 282,773 Operating expenses Sales & marketing 47,920 38,598 138,535 98,329 Administrative 52,087 46,424 148,929 151,369 Research & development 4,853 7,258 17,331 18,985 Total operating expenses 104,860 92,280 304,795 268,683 Operating income 12,023 15,684 45,623 14,090 Other expense (17,845) (17,944) (53,529) (43,782) Loss before tax (5,822) (2,260) (7,906) (29,692) Income tax benefit (3,800) (10,450) (3,900) (1,250) Net (loss) income $ (2,022) $ 8,190 $ (4,006) $ (28,442) Net (loss) earnings per diluted share $ (0.01) $ 0.04 $ (0.02) $ (0.16) Shares to calculate per share amount 216,597,777 216,399,003 216,438,643 179,666,118 NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(In thousands, except share amounts) February 29,

2024 May 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 161,437 $ 163,240 Marketable securities 7,010 82,329 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,099 and $2,827 173,592 153,253 Inventories, net 182,390 133,812 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,042 53,297 Total Current Assets 602,471 585,931 Net Property and Equipment 272,282 198,749 Other Assets Right of use assets 15,301 11,933 Goodwill 2,136,338 2,137,496 Intangible assets, net 1,539,744 1,605,103 Other non-current assets 16,356 15,220 Total Assets $ 4,582,492 $ 4,554,432 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Current portion of finance lease $ 2,521 $ - Accounts payable 89,748 76,669 Accrued compensation 20,305 25,153 Income tax payable 11,573 6,951 Accrued interest 3,438 11,149 Deferred revenue 5,486 4,616 Other accruals 24,773 20,934 Total Current Liabilities 157,844 145,472 Deferred Income Tax Liability 353,853 353,427 Non-current debt 887,653 885,439 Other non-current liabilities 36,968 35,877 Total Liabilities 1,436,318 1,420,215 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, none

issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.16 par value, 315,000,000 shares authorized,

216,607,746 and 216,245,501 shares issued and outstanding at

February 29, 2024, and May 31, 2023, respectively 34,657 34,599 Additional paid-in capital 2,579,955 2,567,828 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (29,473) (33,251) Retained earnings 561,035 565,041 Total Stockholders’ Equity 3,146,174 3,134,217 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 4,582,492 $ 4,554,432 NEOGEN CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended February

29/28, 2024 2023 Cash Flows From (For) Operating Activities Net loss $ (4,006) $ (28,442) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating

activities: Depreciation and amortization 87,853 59,938 Deferred income taxes 98 (5,299) Share-based compensation 9,829 7,311 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 762 (472) Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,581 1,860 Impairment of discontinued product lines — 2,300 (Gain) loss on sale of minority interest (74) 1,516 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of business

acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (16,136) (47,535) Inventories, net (48,663) (656) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (25,170) (31,896) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,386 (8,422) Interest expense accrual (7,711) 3,438 Change in other assets and liabilities (12,232) (3,579) Net Cash From (For) Operating Activities 8,517 (49,938) Cash Flows (For) From Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment and other non-current intangible

assets (87,167) (40,253) Proceeds from the maturities of marketable securities 75,319 233,020 Purchases of marketable securities — (12,523) Business acquisitions, net of working capital adjustments and cash

acquired — 13,237 Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment and other 62 682 Net Cash (For) From Investing Activities (11,786) 194,163 Cash Flows From (For) Financing Activities Exercise of stock options and issuance of employee stock purchase

plan shares 2,443 943 Repayment of long-term debt — (100,000) Debt issuance costs paid and other (444) (19,276) Net Cash From (For) Financing Activities 1,999 (118,333) Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash (533) (3,231) Net (Decrease) Increase In Cash and Cash Equivalents (1,803) 22,661 Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period 163,240 44,473 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 161,437 $ 67,134 Non-GAAP Financial Measures This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key profitability measure. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period expressed as a percentage of revenues for that period. Management uses Adjusted Net Income as an additional measure of profitability. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP measure that represents net income before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses. Core revenue growth is a non-GAAP measure that represents net sales for the period excluding the effects of foreign currency translation rates and the first-year impacts of acquisitions and discontinued product lines, where applicable. Core revenue growth is presented to allow for a meaningful comparison of year-over-year performance without the volatility caused by foreign currency translation rates, or the incomparability that would be caused by the impact of an acquisition, disposal or product line discontinuation. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see below for a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, except for percentages) Three Months Ended

February 29/28, Nine Months Ended

February 29/28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (2,022) $ 8,190 $ (4,006) $ (28,442) Income tax benefit (3,800) (10,450) (3,900) (1,250) Depreciation and amortization 29,650 27,471 87,853 59,938 Interest expense, net 16,673 16,820 49,508 35,844 EBITDA $ 40,501 $ 42,031 $ 129,455 $ 66,090 Share-based compensation 3,679 2,812 9,829 7,311 FX transaction loss (gain) on loan and other revaluation

(1) 638 (697) 1,350 5,092 Certain transaction fees and integration costs 5,451 2,890 12,090 55,754 Restructuring (2) 938 — 3,353 — Contingent consideration adjustments (200) (300) 250 (300) ERP expense (3) 1,701 — 3,904 — Discontinued product line expense 33 3,633 53 3,633 Loss (recovery) on sale of minority interest — 1,516 (74) 1,516 Inventory step-up charge — (614) — 3,245 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,741 $ 51,271 $ 160,210 $ 142,341 Adjusted EBITDA margin (% of sales) 23.0 % 23.5 % 23.3 % 24.5 % (1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency

intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-

hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (3) Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation. NEOGEN CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except for per share) Three Months Ended

February 29/28, Nine Months Ended

February 29/28, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income $ (2,022) $ 8,190 $ (4,006) $ (28,442) Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 23,266 22,680 69,685 46,637 Share-based compensation 3,679 2,812 9,829 7,311 FX transaction loss (gain) on loan and other revaluation

(1) 638 (697) 1,350 5,092 Certain transaction fees and integration costs 5,451 2,890 12,090 55,754 Restructuring (2) 938 — 3,353 — Contingent consideration adjustments (200) (300) 250 (300) ERP expense (3) 1,701 — 3,904 — Discontinued product line expense 33 3,633 53 3,633 Loss (recovery) on sale of minority interest — 1,516 (74) 1,516 Inventory step-up charge — (614) — 3,245 Other adjustments (4) — 1,514 — 5,864 Estimated tax effect of above adjustments (5) (7,046) (15,095) (21,446) (24,864) Adjusted Net Income $ 26,438 $ 26,529 $ 74,988 $ 75,446 Adjusted Earnings per Share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.35 $ 0.42 (1) Net foreign currency transaction loss associated with the revaluation of non-functional currency

intercompany loans established in connection with the 3M Food Safety transaction and other non-

hedged foreign currency revaluation resulting from 3M agreements. (2) Includes costs associated with consolidation of U.S. genomics labs. (3) Non-capitalizable expenses related to ERP implementation. (4) Income tax expense associated with transaction costs that were recognized as expense in prior

periods. (5) Tax effect of adjustments is calculated using projected effective tax rates for each applicable item. Contact

