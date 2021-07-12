Neoantigens Market: Developments in Neoantigen Vaccines Against Cancer

The neoantigens market was valued at US$ 2,71,428.57 thousand in 2023, and it is projected to reach US$ 10,54,783.54 thousand by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Neoantigens are recently developed antigens that have not been detected by the immune system historically. Alterations in tumor proteins may result in the development of neoantigens caused by mutations or viral proteins. Neoantigens are used in selective treatments for cancerous cells.

The neoantigens market is segmented based on treatment, therapeutic specialty, and geography. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South and Central America. The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the neoantigens market emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading market players across the world. It also includes COVID-19 impact analysis across all the regions. It is estimated that the market is likely to have a steady growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Findings from The Neoantigens Market

Based on treatment, the neoantigens market is segmented into combination therapy and mono therapy. In 2023, the combination therapy segment is estimated to have a larger share of the market. However, the mono therapy segment is expected to have a faster growth during the forecast period.

Based on therapeutic specialty, the neoantigens market is segmented into gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, solid tumor, urinary systems cancers, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. In 2023, the gastrointestinal cancer segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years.

Achilles Therapeutics plc; Advaxis, Inc.; Frame Cancer Therapeutics; Genocea; Gradalis, Inc.; Gritstone Oncology; Immunicum AB; Medigene AG; Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.; and Moderna, Inc. are among the prominent players operating in the neoantigens market.

Developments in Neoantigen Vaccines Against Cancer

Developments in biotechnology have led to rise in acceptance for immunotherapy, further driving its use in personalized medicines. Immunotherapy is widely used to treat cancer; a few the immunotherapy procedures involve the use of neoantigens, the antigens present on the surface of cancer cells. Therefore, applications of neoantigens are being widely studied to treat cancer. The uniqueness of neoantigens allows researchers to identify patients’ immune system and find antigens to target cancer cells without disturbing healthy cells.

The developments in immunotherapy caught pace after 2015, when the first clinical trial of neoantigen vaccine was performed. In 2017, two additional clinical trial studies were published by Neon Therapeutics that proved the efficacy of neoantigen vaccine treat melanoma (skin cancer) in humans. The positive results of clinical trials have attracted various startups to discover and develop neoantigen-based cancer therapeutics. Many companies have shown interest in the development of neoantigens. Following are few examples of companies involved in the development of neoantigens.

BioNTech SE is a German company operating in the neoantigen vaccines market. BioNTech SE has developed Individualized Vaccines Against Cancer (IVAC) Mutanome platform that engineer RNA molecules to produce customized neoantigen vaccine. The clinical trials for IVAC that target triple negative breast cancer, multiple tumor types, and melanoma are pending.

The ATLAS platform of Genocea Biosciences uses an ex-vivo method to develop neoantigen vaccines. Genocea Biosciences has raised ~ US$ 91 million funds from investors such as Polaris Partners, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson Innovation to develop its neoantigen cancer vaccine—GEN-009. Currently in the Phase 1a/2 clinical trial, the vaccine is designed to treat melanoma, lung cancer, and carcinomas.

Gritstone Oncology uses its AI platform—EDGE—to develop neoantigen vaccines using an in-silico approach. The company has developed two products GRANITE-001 and SLATE-001. GRANITE-001 is designed as an individual treatment based on patient's specific tumor type, whereas SLATE-001 is formulated as a common neoantigen vaccine that can be used for multiple patients showing similar neoantigen.

Agenus Inc. has developed AutoSynVax (ASV) neoantigen vaccine that is administered with an adjuvant QS-21 Stimulon to treat solid tumors. At present ASV is in the Phase 1 clinical trial in USA.

Since 2016, Moderna, Inc. is involved in clinical trials for its personalized cancer vaccine (PCV) mRNA-4157 in combination with Keytruda by Merck. In November 2020, Moderna, Inc. published updates about its cancer vaccines stating that administrating mRNA-4157 in combination with Keytruda is well tolerated at all dose levels and has produced responses in patients.

By Treatment

Combination Therapy

Mono Therapy

By Therapeutic Specialty

Gastrointestinal Cancer

Lung Cancer

Solid Tumors

Urinary System Cancers

Melanoma

Head and Neck Cancer

