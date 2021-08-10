Mylab and US-based Hemex Health Announce Technology Partnership for Point-of-Care Diagnostics for COVID-19 and Other Diseases

After the second wave of COVID-19, the importance of decentralized testing has become evident due to limited capacity of traditional laboratories. The portable diagnostic device and test assays will help in testing at any location, in a wide range of environmental conditions, and without the need to transport the sample, enabling quick result for the patients.

Together, the companies will develop Fluorescence Immunoassay (FIA) and Electrophoresis-based diagnostic solutions. These tests are more sensitive than the normal rapid antigen tests and have fewer false negatives. The diagnostic solution will be jointly introduced into international markets including the United States, Europe, and Asia. This collaboration will bring together deep knowledge in molecular diagnostic technology, product ideation, and new technology development and deployment to augment testing capabilities for COVID-19 around the world.

The Companies expect the first product from this technology partnership to be launched by November 2021. Hemex Health, backed by TiE Global Angels and Cleveland Clinic among other investors, has broad experience in the U.S. market and distributes a point-of-care sickle cell test on their Gazelle™ Diagnostic Device into nine countries. Mylab, backed by Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India, has been leading the development of diagnostics solutions in India including the latest self-test kit – CoviSelf for COVID-19.

About Hemex Health

Hemex Health breaks traditional barriers with its innovative diagnostic system that expands the potential of diagnostics for emerging diseases, making accurate tests accessible to new locations and new populations. Hemex Health designs diagnostic technologies for the real world by listening to the needs of healthcare providers including those in some of the most remote and challenging settings. The Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Hemex Health is located in Portland, Oregon, U.S.A.

