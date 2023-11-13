Mozart Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data for MTX-101, a Novel Bispecific CD8 Treg Modulator for Treatment of Autoimmune Diseases, at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023

Mozart Therapeutics presented preclinical pharmacology and tolerability data for MTX-101,a CD8 Treg modulator at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology being held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego.
SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozart Therapeutics, a leading developer of CD8 Treg Modulators for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, presented preclinical pharmacology and tolerability data for MTX-101,a CD8 Treg modulator at the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology being held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA.
Presented findings demonstrate:
“These results are important because they show the therapeutic potential of MTX-101 and validate the ability MTX-101 to restore the functionality of CD8 Treg in autoimmune diseases and to reestablish immune balance,” said Kristine Swiderek, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Mozart Therapeutics.
The poster “Pre-Clinical Characterization of MTX-101, a Novel Bispecific CD8 Treg Modulator with the Potential to Restore CD8 Treg Functions in Patients with Rheumatological Autoimmune Diseases” (Abstract #0089) can be accessed from the Mozart Therapeutics website.
About MTX-101
MTX-101 is a bispecific CD8 Treg Modulator targeting inhibitory KIR and CD8 expressed on regulatory CD8 T cells. This autoimmune checkpoint inhibitor aims to restore regulatory CD8 T cell function, acting early in the autoimmune disease process to halt downstream inflammation and prevent the perpetuation of tissue destruction.
About Mozart Therapeutics
Mozart Therapeutics is focused on developing first-in-class disease-modifying therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, utilizing a novel approach to restoring immune system function by targeting the CD8 T regulatory network. The company is headquartered in Seattle, WA. For more information visit www.mozart-tx.com and follow the company on LinkedIn @Mozart-tx.
