Monopar Announces Radiopharma Presentation Selected for Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging 2024 Annual Meeting

April 18, 2024 | 
1 min read

WILMETTE, Ill., April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients, today announced that its abstract on the preclinical data for its radiopharmaceutical program MNPR-101-Zr (MNPR-101 conjugated to zirconium-89) submitted to the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2024 Annual Meeting has been selected for a presentation. SNMMI 2024, held in Toronto, Canada, is recognized as the premier educational, scientific, and research event in the radiopharma space.

Meeting Details:

Event: Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2024 Annual Meeting

Date: June 8 – June 11, 2024

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, ON, Canada

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for cancer patients. Monopar’s pipeline consists of Phase 1-stage MNPR-101 for radiopharmaceutical use in various advanced cancers; Phase 1b-stage camsirubicin for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com and ir.monopartx.com/presentations.

CONTACT:

Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations
Kim R. Tsuchimoto
Chief Financial Officer
kimtsu@monopartx.com

Events Radiopharmaceuticals
