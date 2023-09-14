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MindMed to Participate in the TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit

September 14, 2023 | 
1 min read

Mind Medicine announced today that Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer of MindMed, will participate in a panel at the TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which is being hosted virtually.

 

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD) (NEO: MMED) (the “Company” or “MindMed”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders, announced today that Robert Barrow, Chief Executive Officer of MindMed, will participate in a panel at the TD Cowen 3rd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Summit on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which is being hosted virtually. The webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible to those registered to attend the summit.

About MindMed

MindMed is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel product candidates to treat brain health disorders. Our mission is to be the global leader in the development and delivery of treatments that unlock new opportunities to improve patient outcomes. We are developing a pipeline of innovative product candidates, with and without acute perceptual effects, targeting neurotransmitter pathways that play key roles in brain health disorders.

MindMed trades on NASDAQ under the symbol MNMD and on the Canadian NEO Exchange under the symbol MMED.

Contacts

For Media & Investor Inquiries, please contact:

Maxim Jacobs, CFA
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.
ir@mindmed.co
media@mindmed.co

 
 

Source: MindMed

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