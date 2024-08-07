Middle East Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Grow at 11.55% during 2024-2032, Impelled by Increasing Number of Clinical Trials and Research Initiatives

Middle East Cancer Immunotherapy Market Outlook 2024-2032:

The Middle East cancer immunotherapy market is expected to reach a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.55% during 2024-2032. The market is driven by the increasing demand for effective and less invasive cancer treatments, regulatory reforms promoting faster drug approvals, the availability of skilled healthcare professionals specializing in immunotherapy, the shift towards seeking advanced cancer treatments, rapid improvements in diagnostic technologies for cancer, and strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and research institutions.

Increasing Incidence of Cancer: A Key Market Driver

In the Middle East, the increasing incidence of cancer is propelling the market. Between 2000 and 2019, cancer became a major cause of death and disease burden. The economic impact was huge with disposable health care expenses and productivity losses being between 0.1% and 0.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in Gulf countries, while other Middle Eastern countries have lost up to 0.8% of GDP. As a result, there has been an increased demand for novel treatment approaches such as immunotherapy for cancer due to this huge economic burden that is currently existing. The annual number of new cancer cases is projected to increase dramatically across the Middle East until 2040 primarily driven by a growing old population. This change in demography implies that more people will be prone to cancers, hence escalating the need for advanced remedies. The region has seen a remarkable increase in cancer incidence especially illustrated by a sixty-five percent rise in UAE (between 2011 and 2017) while Algeria had an appalling one hundred four percent jump for the same period (2001-2015). These trends reflect the urgent need for effective and targeted therapies appropriate for use against all cancers, hence driving the growth of the market.

Cancer immunotherapy, which harnesses the body’s immune system to fight cancer, offers a promising alternative to traditional treatments like chemotherapy and radiation. The increasing cancer prevalence has driven healthcare providers and policymakers in the Middle East to invest more in immunotherapy research and development. This investment aims to improve patient outcomes and reduce the economic strain on the region’s healthcare systems. Lebanon and Jordan have also seen significant increases in cancer cases, with Lebanon experiencing an 8% rise between 2005 and 2016, and Jordan a 14% increase between 2000 and 2017. These statistics reflect a broader regional trend that emphasizes the need for enhanced cancer care strategies. In response to this growing challenge, governments and private healthcare entities are focusing on expanding access to cancer immunotherapy. They are also working to improve early diagnosis and increase awareness about cancer prevention and treatment options. The Middle East’s commitment to tackling the rising cancer incidence through innovative therapies like immunotherapy is a critical step toward mitigating the disease’s impact on both public health and the economy.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure and Investment in Oncology Impelling Market

Rising healthcare expenditure and investments in oncology are key drivers of the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market. The region has seen a notable increase in healthcare spending, with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait leading the way. The UAE spends $1,711 per capita on health, while Kuwait allocates $1,420 per capita, making them the highest spenders in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This significant investment shows a commitment to improving healthcare outcomes, particularly in oncology. The number of oncology clinical trials in the MENA region has seen a marginal increase, rising from 47 in 2015 to 53 in 2020. This uptick in clinical trials indicates a growing focus on cancer research and development. Between 2003 and 2023, the region conducted 277 clinical trial studies related to early phase I and phase I/II oncology. These trials are crucial for advancing cancer treatments and bringing innovative therapies to market. Cancer immunotherapy, which leverages the body’s immune system to combat cancer, is gaining traction as a preferred treatment option. The rise in healthcare expenditure and targeted investments in oncology are facilitating the development and adoption of immunotherapy across the Middle East. Governments and private healthcare entities are channeling resources into research, clinical trials, and infrastructure to support the growth of this market. The demand for advanced treatments like immunotherapy is increasing. The financial commitment to healthcare and oncology research is enabling the region to address this demand effectively. Improved access to cutting-edge therapies and a focus on early detection and personalized medicine are pivotal in driving the market forward.

Government Initiatives Supporting Cancer Treatment Advancements Propelling Market Expansion

Government initiatives supporting cancer treatment advancements are significantly driving the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market. A prime example is Saudi Arabia’s proactive measures to enhance cancer treatment accessibility, particularly through radiotherapy. Saudi Arabia has committed financial support to advance global cancer treatment, especially benefiting low- and middle-income countries. This commitment underscores the region’s dedication to improving cancer care. The Saudi Energy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support the “Rays of Hope” initiative. This initiative aims to assist member states in expanding their radiotherapy capacities. The MoU, signed in Riyadh in the presence of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, includes a financial support package of $2.5 million. This funding is designated to establish specialized centers for diagnosing and treating cancer using ionizing radiation. The financial support encompasses the provision of essential equipment, such as X-ray machines, nuclear medicine tools, and radiotherapy instruments. Furthermore, the MoU includes initiatives for training and enhancing the skills of radiation oncologists and other specialized staff. These efforts are crucial for developing a skilled workforce capable of implementing advanced cancer treatments effectively.

Saudi Arabia’s partnership with the IAEA highlights its recognition of cancer as one of the leading global causes of death and its commitment to combating this challenge through innovative treatment solutions. By providing financial and technical support for radiotherapy, the Kingdom is not only improving its own healthcare infrastructure but also contributing to cancer treatment advancements. These government-led initiatives are pivotal in driving the cancer immunotherapy market in the Middle East. The focus on expanding treatment capacities, enhancing medical expertise, and providing state-of-the-art equipment aligns with the growing demand for effective cancer treatments. As cancer incidence continues to rise, such comprehensive support from governments is essential in promoting the adoption and development of cutting-edge therapies like cancer immunotherapy, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the region.

Leading Companies in the Middle East Cancer Immunotherapy Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market, several notable companies are implementing strategic initiatives aimed at advancing treatment options and expanding access to innovative therapies. Pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, healthcare providers, and regulatory bodies are pivotal in driving this progress. Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce new immunotherapy drugs tailored to the specific needs of Middle Eastern patients. These companies are leveraging their global expertise in oncology to adapt therapies that can address prevalent cancer types in the region, such as breast cancer, lung cancer, and colorectal cancer.

For instance, AstraZeneca has introduced its groundbreaking cancer medication, IMJUDO® (tremelimumab), in the UAE, positioning the country among the pioneering nations in the Middle East to offer this innovative treatment option, marking a substantial leap forward in cancer care. Clinical trials have confirmed IMJUDO®'s effectiveness and tolerability in conjunction with several cancer types, such as metastatic non-small cell lung cancer and hepatobiliary cancers. The drug has exhibited encouraging outcomes by prolonging progression-free survival and overall survival rates, providing patients with improved treatment results and enhanced quality of life.

Furthermore, strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical firms and local research institutions are fostering clinical trials and studies focused on evaluating the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy treatments in Middle Eastern populations. These collaborations not only accelerate the introduction of new drugs but also contribute valuable data to the global understanding of immunotherapy outcomes. Moreover, healthcare providers play a crucial role by integrating immunotherapy into standard cancer treatment protocols and offering specialized care to patients. They are enhancing infrastructure capabilities, such as equipping hospitals with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technologies necessary for delivering immunotherapy. In addition, regulatory bodies are streamlining approval processes for immunotherapy drugs, ensuring timely access to innovative treatments while maintaining stringent safety standards.

Market Analysis:

The cancer immunotherapy market in the Middle East is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in targeted therapies and an increased focus on personalized medicine. These innovations are transforming cancer treatment by harnessing the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells more effectively. Immunotherapy for lung cancer, including checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapy, is offering new hope for patients with advanced stages of the disease. These therapies are enhancing survival rates and improving outcomes by targeting specific proteins that inhibit immune response against tumor cells. Moreover, the introduction of immunotherapeutic approaches for breast cancer, such as PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and HER2-targeted therapies, is making strides in treating both early and advanced stages. These treatments are improving response rates and offering new options for patients who are resistant to traditional therapies.

In colorectal cancer, the development of immune checkpoint inhibitors and vaccine-based therapies is advancing treatment options. These immunotherapies are showing promise in targeting specific mutations and improving outcomes for patients with mismatch repair deficiency. The melanoma treatment landscape is being revolutionized by checkpoint inhibitors like anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 therapies, which have significantly improved survival rates. These treatments are enhancing the ability to control and potentially cure advanced melanoma.

Immunotherapy for prostate cancer, including vaccine therapies and immune checkpoint inhibitors, is providing new avenues for treatment, especially for metastatic cases. These therapies aim to stimulate the immune system to target prostate cancer cells more effectively. Furthermore, advances in immunotherapy for head and neck cancer, such as checkpoint inhibitors and targeted antibody therapies, are offering new treatment options. These therapies are improving response rates and survival outcomes for patients with locally advanced or metastatic diseases.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for Middle East cancer immunotherapy include Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and others.

Saudi Arabia is driving the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market through substantial investments in healthcare infrastructure and research collaborations. The country’s progressive healthcare reforms and growing emphasis on personalized medicine are facilitating the adoption of advanced immunotherapy treatments. Furthermore, Turkey plays a pivotal role in the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market with its robust healthcare sector and strategic partnerships in medical research. The country’s proactive approach in integrating immunotherapy into clinical practice and its support for innovative oncology treatments have positioned it as a leading hub for cancer care in the region. Moreover, Israel is renowned for its cutting-edge biomedical research and innovative biotechnology sector. The country’s strong focus on oncology research and development has led to significant advancements in immunotherapy treatments. For instance, Researchers at Ben-Gurion University have created a biosensor predicting cancer patients’ response to immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) immunotherapy. This new Immuno-checkpoint Artificial Reporter (IcAR) technology promises greater accuracy and ease of use than existing methods, potentially enhancing immunotherapy’s effectiveness while reducing side effects. Licensed to Israeli biotech firm OncoHost, the technology is now on the path to US FDA approval.

Apart from this, the UAE is contributing to the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market through strategic partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies and investments in healthcare infrastructure. The country’s initiatives to enhance cancer treatment capabilities, including the introduction of advanced immunotherapy options like checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies, exhibit its commitment to improving patient outcomes and attracting medical tourism for oncological care. Besides, Iran contributes to the Middle East cancer immunotherapy market with its growing biomedical research capabilities and advancements in oncology treatments. The country’s efforts in local production of biopharmaceuticals and participation in international clinical trials support the expansion of immunotherapy options for cancer patients.

In addition, countries like Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, and others in the Middle East are bolstering the cancer immunotherapy market through increased healthcare investments and collaborations with global pharmaceutical firms. These nations are enhancing oncology care by adopting innovative treatments and improving access to specialized medical services. With efforts focused on expanding healthcare infrastructure and implementing advanced cancer therapies, these countries aim to meet the rising demand for effective cancer treatments in the region.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2032

Therapy Type Insights:

Monoclonal Antibodies

Cancer Vaccines

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Immunomodulators

Others

Application Insights:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Others

End User Insights:

Hospitals

Cancer Research Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Israel

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Iraq

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Jordan

Bahrain

Others

