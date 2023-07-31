MicroVention Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of FRED™ X Flow Diverter with Over 1,000 Patients Treated Across the U.S.

SAN DIEGO & ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MicroVention, Inc., a global neurovascular company and wholly owned subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the company’s FRED™ X Flow Diverter. In close collaboration with physician partners across the United States, over 1,000 patients have been successfully treated with the FRED X device. MicroVention is at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS 2023) in San Diego this week, booth number 615, and is hosting a Symposium featuring FRED X on Tuesday, August 1, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 32nd Floor, Vista ABC from 5:00 – 7:00 PM.

Optimized for small vessel flow diversion, FRED X is the only FDA PMA approved portfolio with a 0.021" delivery system for smaller device sizes, and no distal lead wire. FRED X offers the same precise, predictable placement and immediate opening of the FRED™ device – now with X Technology. Derived from over 30 years of study and use at Terumo, X Technology is a proprietary, nanoscale surface treatment covalently bonded to the FRED X Flow Diverter for a permanent chemical change to the device surface. X Technology creates an optimized, protective hydration layer that is designed to reduce material thrombogenicity while maintaining natural vessel healing and endothelial cell growth. MicroVention’s research and testing of X Technology was also published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery (JNIS) in September 2022.

The first publication on FRED X was released in March 2023 and can be found in the American Journal of Neuroradiology (AJNR). This European-based publication shows strong safety and efficacy of the FRED X device at mean of 7 months follow-up. Across the United States, hundreds of physicians are also finding success and promising outcomes on their FRED X treatments.

“We have seen great success with the FRED X Flow Diverter in the over 80 patients we have treated,” said Dr. Jonathan Zhang, Neurosurgeon at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. “Our six-month follow-ups show very low complication rates and good aneurysm occlusion. We look forward to publishing our experience soon.”

“The FRED X device provides consistent, precise and reliable flow diversion for challenging aneurysms with tortuous anatomy,” explains Dr. Stavropoula Tjoumakaris, Cerebrovascular & Endovascular Neurosurgeon at Thomas Jefferson University and National P.I. of the FRED X Post Approval Study. “MicroVention’s innovative surface modification, X Technology, has promising characteristics and initial results show great efficacy and patient safety.”

“We are excited to celebrate the anniversary of our FRED X Flow Diverter technology since its commercial launch last year, and we also look forward to sharing U.S. clinical data on FRED X in the near future,” said Carsten Schroeder, President and CEO, MicroVention, Inc. “We are thankful for our remarkable partnerships with a large number of physicians across the United States who have helped with the advancement of this innovative yet critical technology while we continue our mission of helping to save patient lives.”

About MicroVention, Inc.

Founded in 1997, MicroVention develops and markets medical devices that enable or significantly improve treatment of cerebrovascular diseases. In 2006, Terumo Corporation, a major worldwide medical device company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, acquired MicroVention into their family of Companies. Terumo’s acquisition of MicroVention allowed both Companies to leverage their unique, proprietary technologies toward an increased focus on treating cerebrovascular diseases. Headquartered in California, MicroVention products are today sold in more than seventy countries through a direct sales organization alongside strategic distribution partnerships. Manufacturing facilities are in Aliso Viejo, California and San José, Costa Rica. For more information on MicroVention, please visit www.microvention.com.

About Terumo Corporation

Terumo (TSE:4543) is a global leader in medical technology and has been committed to “Contributing to Society through Healthcare” for one hundred years. Based in Tokyo and operating globally, Terumo employs more than 28,000 associates worldwide to provide innovative medical solutions in more than 160 countries and regions. The company started as a Japanese thermometer manufacturer and has been supporting healthcare ever since. Now, its extensive business portfolio ranges from vascular intervention and cardio-surgical solutions, blood transfusion and cell therapy technology, to medical products essential for daily clinical practice such as transfusion systems, diabetes care, and peritoneal dialysis treatments. Terumo will further strive to be of value to patients, medical professionals, and society at large. For more information on Terumo, please visit www.terumo.com/about/profile.

