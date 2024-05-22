SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Mersana Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May 2024 Investor Conferences

May 22, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit
    Format: Fireside chat
    Date/Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
  • Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
    Format: Fireside chat
    Date/Time: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of these events will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

Contact:
Jason Fredette
617-498-0020
jason.fredette@mersana.com


Events Massachusetts
