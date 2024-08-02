MediWound to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, August 14th at 8:30 am Eastern Time

YAVNE, Israel, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.



Following the release, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time to discuss the financial results, provide corporate updates, and answer questions.

Dial-in and call details are as follows:

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-Free: 1-833-630-1956 Israel: 1-80-921-2373 International: 1-412-317-1837 Webcast: Click HERE

To access the call, participants should dial the applicable telephone number above at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Investors section of the MediWound website.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. The Company specializes in the development, production and commercialization of rapid and effective biologics that improve existing standards of care and patient experiences, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA and EMA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns, which can significantly reduce surgical interventions. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline, including the company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for the debridement of chronic wounds, offering significant potential advantages over the dominant $360+ million product and an opportunity to expand the market.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn .