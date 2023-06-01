Medexus to Participate in the LD Micro Invitational XIII

Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 1, 2023) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) is pleased to announce that company management will be participating in the LD Micro Invitational XIII from June 6-8 2023.

Event: LD Micro Invitational XIII

Date: June 6-8, 2023

Location: Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California

Medexus Presentation: Tuesday, June 6 at 2:30 PM Pacific time

Ken d’Entremont, Medexus’s Chief Executive Officer, and Marcel Konrad, Medexus’s Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation on June 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM Pacific time and will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

A livestream of the conference including the Medexus presentation is available at the following link:

https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus’s current focus is on the therapeutic areas of oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company’s corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.`

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD’s sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

Contacts

Ken d’Entremont | CEO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 905-676-0003 | Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad | CFO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 312-548-3139 | Email: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Victoria Rutherford | Adelaide Capital

Tel: 480-625-5772 | Email: victoria@adcap.ca

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans”, “potential”, and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

