Medexus Pharmaceuticals Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference CallConference call to be held at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

February 12, 2020 | 
MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. The Company expects to file its financial statements along with its MD&A post market on Febru

MONTREAL, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSXV: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, as well as the Company’s corporate progress and other developments. The Company expects to file its financial statements along with its MD&A post market on February 18, 2020.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8770 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 862-298-0840 for international callers, or on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website: https://www.medexus.com/news-media/events

A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://www.medexus.com/news-media/events) through May 19, 2020. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through February 26, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for Canadian and U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 33141.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The leading products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; and Rupall, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

For more information, please contact:
Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 905-676-0003
E-mail: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Roland Boivin, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel.: 514-762-2626 ext. 202
E-mail: roland.boivin@medexus.com

Investor Relations (U.S.):
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Tel: +1-212-671-1020
Email: mdp@crescendo-ir.com

Investor Relations (Canada):
Frank Candido
Direct Financial Strategies and Communication Inc.
Tel: 514-969-5530
E-mail: frank.candido@medexus.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

