MBX Biosciences to Participate in Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

November 15, 2023 | 
1 min read

MBX Biosciences, Inc. today announced that Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 29th , 2023, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time and will host 1-on-1 investor meetings.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine Peptide™ (PEP™) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, which has completed Phase 1 development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at www.mbxbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

Media Contact:
Ian Stone
Evoke Canale
ian.stone@evokegroup.com
619-849-5388

Investor Contact:
Irina Koffler
LifeSci Advisors
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
917-734-7387


Events Indiana
