Maravai LifeSciences Expands Oligonucleotide Business, Leases New Facility for TriLink BioTechnologies

September 10, 2018 | 
2 min read

TriLink will consolidate its San Diego facilities into a new 95,000-square-foot space with an option to expand for future growth

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Maravai LifeSciences, a leader in providing reagents to researchers, biotherapeutics manufacturers and OEM partners worldwide, today announced plans to relocate and expand its TriLink BioTechnologies operations with the signing of a lease on a new facility in the Sorrento Valley area of San Diego. TriLink will consolidate its San Diego facilities into a new 95,000-square-foot space with an option to expand for future growth. The new facility will house the company’s current local staff of more than 150 and can accommodate growth to more than 350 R&D, commercial and manufacturing employees. The company’s current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) production capabilities will also be relocated, validated and expanded.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005148/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

TriLink will be the lead tenant in the 180,000-square-foot building, which is located at 10770 Wateridge Circle. The company will begin its move in the fall of 2019, with completion by the end of the year. Maravai LifeSciences corporate headquarters will also relocate to the new building.

“This new facility and related investments we are making in the business position us well for the continuing growth we foresee,” said Brian Neel, chief operating officer for TriLink. “We can now further scale up our chemistry and biological operations in a state-of-the-art facility and meet the demand for our products in the growing fields of gene editing and DNA/RNA therapeutics and diagnostics. The new space will also enable us to create individual cGMP suites that can be tailored for customer campaigns.”

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences companies provide reagents and services to life science researchers and commercial partners to enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human health. Maravai’s products are used broadly by academic researchers investigating cancer and other diseases, firms developing new genetic therapies, biopharmaceutical partners validating and monitoring manufacturing processes and by OEM partners who incorporate Maravai offerings into their own products. The Maravai portfolio focuses on bioprocess impurity testing, oligonucleotide synthesis and protein detection. Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in healthcare, technology and information services and financial services.

Contacts

Dahlgren Communications
Jennifer Dahlgren, 530-263-6817
dahlgrenpr@comcast.net
or
Maravai LifeSciences
David Weber
Chief Commercial Officer, 650-464-4908
david.weber@maravai.com

Source: Maravai LifeSciences

Smart Multimedia Gallery

Photo

(Photo: Business Wire)

View this news release and multimedia online at:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005148/en

Real estate
