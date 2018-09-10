Maravai LifeSciences Expands Oligonucleotide Business, Leases New Facility for TriLink BioTechnologies

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005148/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

TriLink will be the lead tenant in the 180,000-square-foot building, which is located at 10770 Wateridge Circle. The company will begin its move in the fall of 2019, with completion by the end of the year. Maravai LifeSciences corporate headquarters will also relocate to the new building.

“This new facility and related investments we are making in the business position us well for the continuing growth we foresee,” said Brian Neel, chief operating officer for TriLink. “We can now further scale up our chemistry and biological operations in a state-of-the-art facility and meet the demand for our products in the growing fields of gene editing and DNA/RNA therapeutics and diagnostics. The new space will also enable us to create individual cGMP suites that can be tailored for customer campaigns.”

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences companies provide reagents and services to life science researchers and commercial partners to enable breakthrough discoveries and improvements in human health. Maravai’s products are used broadly by academic researchers investigating cancer and other diseases, firms developing new genetic therapies, biopharmaceutical partners validating and monitoring manufacturing processes and by OEM partners who incorporate Maravai offerings into their own products. The Maravai portfolio focuses on bioprocess impurity testing, oligonucleotide synthesis and protein detection. Maravai is a portfolio company of GTCR, a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in healthcare, technology and information services and financial services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005148/en/