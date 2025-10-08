Kincell Bio Announces Collaboration to Advance Moonlight Bio’s Lead Cell Therapy Candidate to Clinical Study

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kincell Bio, a leading US cell therapy CDMO, is excited to announce a partnership with Moonlight Bio, Inc., a Seattle-based biotech company pioneering advanced T cell therapies for solid tumors. In this partnership, Kincell provides CMC development and GMP manufacturing services to advance Moonlight’s lead T cell therapy program into clinic trials.

Under the agreement, Kincell is providing process and analytical transfer and GMP manufacturing services to support the scale-up and clinical supply of Moonlight’s lead T cell therapy product. The collaboration between Moonlight and Kincell is designed to accelerate clinical supply and meet the needs of patients, advancing Kincell’s mission to support innovators in the rapidly growing cell therapy sector.

“At Moonlight, we are dedicated to delivering T cell therapies that address barriers obstructing successful outcomes in solid tumors – the vast majority of the global cancer disease burden,” said Jordan Jarjour, PhD, Moonlight’s CSO. “We are very excited to collaborate with Kincell to advance our lead program into the clinic.”

“I am excited to partner with the team at Moonlight as they develop an innovative cell therapy that has the potential to make a significant impact on patient disease burden. Kincell has a strong and agile team that thrives on finding technical solutions to deliver for our clients and their patients,” said Bruce Thompson, PhD.

“We are thrilled to partner with Moonlight, a technology leading cell therapy innovator,” said Mark Bamforth. “Kincell excels at finding solutions for CMC development and clinical supply for product innovators, and we are demonstrating these capabilities for Moonlight’s clinical trial.”

Kincell provides industry-leading process and analytical development, and early clinical and late-stage clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing capabilities that are serving the needs of biotech and pharmaceutical companies and is committed to advancing the field of cell therapy with tailored solutions that empower innovators to bring their therapies to market efficiently and effectively.

About Kincell Bio

Kincell Bio engineers cells into therapies. With manufacturing facilities located in Research Triangle Park, NC and Gainesville, FL, Kincell Bio is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with the mission to streamline CMC development, with expertise in analytical and process development and GMP manufacturing, testing and release from early clinical, to pivotal studies, and product launch. Kincell Bio is focused on supporting innovative companies developing immune cell therapies, including autologous and allogeneic CAR-T, TCRs, Tregs and CAR-NK programs, as well as developing expertise in stem cell products and iPSCs. For more information, www.kincellbio.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Moonlight Bio, Inc.

Moonlight Bio, Inc. is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company based in Seattle, WA aiming to develop potency enhanced T cell therapies that provide new hope for patients suffering from cancer. Moonlight’s core technologies were illuminated by nature itself and are designed to confront the disappointing reality that therapies for solid tumors are simply not potent enough to generate the deep and durable responses that patients urgently need. To learn more, connect with Moonlight Bio on LinkedIn and visit us at moonlightbio.us.

