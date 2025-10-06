BUILT Biotechnologies Named Commonwealth BioAccelerator Anchor Company As Emerging Leader in DNA Manufacturing-as-Service Scales to Meet Exploding Demand

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BUILT Biotechnologies, an emerging leader in DNA Manufacturing-as-a-Service, today announced its selection as an anchor company at the Commonwealth BioAccelerator, an initiative led by CvilleBioHub to strengthen Virginia’s biotechnology ecosystem. The relocation of BUILT’s headquarters to CvilleBioHub’s state-of-the-art facilities at North Fork Research Park positions the company to rapidly scale production in a new, next-generation laboratory to meet exploding demand and to grow its team by tapping Charlottesville’s talent pool.

Through its breakthrough Regenerative DNA Assembly™ process, BUILT is bridging the gap between DNA synthesis and ready-to-use DNA molecules for a growing roster of customers nationwide, from top-10 biopharma companies to university core facilities to small startups, enabling them to accelerate programs in cell and gene therapy, RNA therapeutics, and synthetic biology broadly.

The company routinely ships BUILT DNA™: sequence-perfect DNA constructs, including “unbuildable” long and complex molecules, in linear and plasmid formats. BUILT’s service provides biotech innovators with unparalleled capability, reliability, and speed, eliminating the need for in-house assembly and stepping up development timelines.

George McArthur, PhD, CEO of BUILT Biotechnologies, stated, “Our designation as an anchor company at the Commonwealth BioAccelerator validates BUILT’s rapid emergence as the partner of choice for the full range of life science operations seeking a more efficient and cost-effective way to access highest-quality, ready-built DNA. Our new North Fork lab will provide the capacity to scale and meet this pressing market need, as well as to recruit exceptional local talent and partner more closely with CvilleBioHub.”

With its expanded presence at North Fork, BUILT is also positioned to collaborate with the new Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Virginia, underscoring the company’s ability to serve innovators both globally and locally.

“BUILT exemplifies the kind of scale-ready company we’re proud to champion in Central Virginia,” said Nikki Hastings, PhD, Executive Director of CvilleBioHub. “As an anchor company of the Commonwealth BioAccelerator, BUILT strengthens our ecosystem by delivering the reliable, fast, and capable DNA manufacturing that growing therapeutics companies need to move from idea to impact.” The Commonwealth BioAccelerator, operated by CvilleBioHub and supported by public and private partners, provides companies with the resources and community to scale in Virginia’s biotech ecosystem.

About BUILT Biotechnologies

BUILT is transforming the DNA supply chain with its centralized DNA Manufacturing-as-a-Service model, eliminating the need for in-house DNA assembly. Powered by its proprietary Regenerative DNA Assembly™ platform, BUILT produces ready-to-use BUILT DNA™ constructs, including previously “unbuildable” sequences, delivered with unmatched capability, reliability, and speed. BUILT is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and serves customers around the world. Contact us for your DNA needs — and embrace our promise: Consider it BUILT. To learn more, visit www.builtdna.com.

About CvilleBioHub

CvilleBioHub is accelerating the growth of the life sciences sector in Central Virginia. By supporting high-potential biotech startups, facilitating strategic connections, and building the infrastructure to commercialize academic research, CvilleBioHub is fueling Virginia’s rise as a national biotech leader.

