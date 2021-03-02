Lisa Deschamps Joins Verona Pharma as Non-Executive Director

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, announces, effective March 1, 2021, Ms. Lisa Deschamps has joined the board as a Non-Executive Director.

Ms. Deschamps is Senior Vice President, Chief Business Officer, of Novartis Gene Therapies (GTx) where she is responsible for strategic planning and worldwide commercialization of pipeline and in-market assets across the gene therapy portfolio. This includes managing significant revenue growth targets and profitability margins worldwide.

Prior to this role, Ms. Deschamps was the Head of the Global Neuroscience Franchise. During her 25-year career at Novartis, she has successfully brought small molecules, biologics and gene therapies from the clinic to commercialization. Throughout her tenure, Ms. Deschamps has gained significant global and US experience in bringing respiratory and other specialized therapeutic area products to the marketplace. In addition, she has extensive experience in the exploration of potential acquisition and partnering opportunities.

“We are delighted to welcome Lisa to the Board,” said Dr. David Ebsworth, Chairperson of Verona Pharma. “Her wealth of leadership, strategic and commercial expertise will be valuable as we progress ensifentrine through Phase 3 trials and prepare for commercialization.”

Ms. Deschamps serves on a number of commercial and development executive teams within the Novartis enterprise. She has an MBA in General Management from NYU Stern School of Business and a BBA in marketing from IONA College, Hagan School of Business.

