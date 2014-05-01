Liquidia Technologies Inc. To Present New Data On Next-Generation Multivalent Pneumococcal Vaccine

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced that it will present findings from preclinical proof-of-concept studies conducted with its next generation, multivalent pneumococcal vaccine that is based on the company’s novel PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) technology. Results from these studies will be presented at the 32nd European Society for Paediatric Infectious Diseases (ESPID) Annual Meeting being held May 6-10, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. ESPID 2014 will bring an estimated 3000 international researchers and clinicians who are committed to the treatment and prevention of infectious disease in children.

