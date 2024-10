RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Liquidia Technologies today announced it will receive approximately $3 million in funding from the U.S. Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to further develop and scale-up the company’s PRINT manufacturing process. As part of its Technology Innovation Program (TIP), NIST announced it will fund new cost-sharing projects to support innovative technologies that address critical national needs.