Liquidia Technologies Inc. Names Dr. Mike A. Royal Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidia Technologies, today announced that it has named Dr. Mike Royal to the position of Senior Vice President, Clinical Development with responsibility for the Company’s clinical research and development programs. Dr. Royal will report to Neal Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia.

Neal Fowler commented, “We are excited to welcome Mike to our team. He brings to Liquidia a blend of expertise, including global clinical development, medical and regulatory affairs, as well as more than 20 years of clinical research experience that we can draw from as our portfolio of internal products continues to expand.”

Prior to Liquidia, Dr. Royal was Executive Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at Sorrento Therapeutics© where he focused on cancer therapeutics, targeted monoclonal antibodies and cellular therapies. Previously, he was Chief of Clinical Affairs at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for the Zalviso (a sufentanil sublingual microtablet system) New Drug Application (NDA). Before AcelRx, Dr. Royal was Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs for Cadence Pharmaceuticals (now part of Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals®) where he designed and conducted the clinical development program for Ofirmev®, a treatment for acute fever and pain in children and adults. Dr. Royal was also the Chief Medical Officer for Solstice Neurosciences where he was responsible for clinical and regulatory affairs for Myobloc®, a botulinum toxin B. He was the Vice President of Strategic Brand Development at Alpharma Branded Products Division supporting Kadian®, a sustained-release morphine. He was also the Vice President Global Medical Affairs at Alpharma, where he authored the clinical sections for nearly a dozen Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA). Early in his career Dr. Royal was the founder, President and sole owner of the Pain Evaluation and Treatment Center, a multispecialty chronic pain and headache private practice.

Dr. Royal has also been a clinical adjunct Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology/Pain Management at the University of California, San Diego and at the University of Oklahoma Medical School. He was a faculty member at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and Director of the Acute Pain Service. Dr. Royal is board certified in internal medicine, pain medicine, and anesthesiology with additional certification in pain management, addiction medicine and legal medicine.

Besides having an extensive industry experience, Dr. Royal has also authored over 170 publications, including book chapters, peer-reviewed articles, abstracts and posters. Dr. Royal received his medical degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, a law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law, and a Global Executive MBA from TRIUM (NYU-Stern, HEC-Paris, and the London School of Economics).

ABOUT LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Liquidia Technologies, founded in 2004, is a privately held biotechnology company located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. By leveraging precise fabrication techniques of the semiconductor industry, Liquidia has become the only company in the world with the ability to rapidly design and manufacture precisely engineered particles of virtually any size, shape, or composition using a unique particle engineering and manufacturing technology known as PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates). This unique ability to precisely engineer particles enables scientists to explore new product frontiers that, until now, have been out of reach for the life sciences industry. Liquidia, its industry partners and its spin-outs are currently applying this novel technology to develop products in several high-growth areas such as vaccines, pulmonary, ophthalmology, oral health, and post-operative care. In addition to the development of its own products, Liquidia licenses the PRINT particle technology and its cGMP manufacturing capabilities to support proprietary programs advanced by collaborators. For more information, please go to www.liquidia.com.

