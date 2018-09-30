LGC acquires Berry & Associates

27 September 2018, London, UK -- LGC has today announced a further strengthening of its nucleic acid chemistry (NAC) offering with the acquisition of Berry and Associates, premier supplier of specialty oligo reagents. Berry and Associates’ products are sold to customers in the pharmaceutical, clinical diagnostics and academic research sectors as well as to oligonucleotide synthesis companies and contract manufacturing organisations.

This investment follows LGC’s acquisitions of Biosearch Technologies, Prime Synthesis, LINK Technologies and BioAutomation in the oligonucleotide reagent and synthesised oligonucleotides markets.

Brian Kim, President and Managing Director, Genomics division, LGC, said, “We are excited to welcome Berry and Associates’ employees and add its products to our growing nucleic acid chemistry portfolio. Berry and Associates is a natural US counterpart to our UK-based LINK business and it will become an important centre for our North America business. Furthermore, Berry and Associates will increase supply chain resilience for our customers through multi-site manufacturing as well as local customer service and technical support in the US market. We look forward to utilising Berry and Associates’ considerable expertise in our mission of using “Science for a safer world.”

Lana Berry, Owner, Berry and Associates, added, “We are excited to be joining LGC’s NAC business unit. We look forward to further enhancing our customer service and providing customers a complete and fully supported oligo synthesis solution. Our current portfolio of over 400 phosphoramidites and solid phase-linked monomers for oligonucleotide synthesis as well as hundreds of nucleosides, spacers, fluorescent markers, quenchers, and heterocycles will sit nicely as part of LGC’s expanding offering.”

Berry and Associates was founded in 1989 and employs 14 people, all in Dexter, near Ann Arbor, MI. In 2015, Berry and Associates acquired Icon Isotopes, provider of stable isotope research compounds and gases, with a view to extending Berry and Associates’ offerings to include stable isotope labelled nucleosides and phosphoramidites.

About LGC

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, as well as research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions enable organisations to advance research, develop new products and form an essential part of their quality and compliance procedures.

LGC’s 2,300 employees include internationally-recognised scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001.

LGC has been home to the UK Government Chemist for more than 100 years and is the UK National Measurement Laboratory and Designated Institute for chemical and bio measurement. LGC has been privately-owned since 1996 and has diversified through internal investment and acquisition to be an international leader in its chosen niche markets. LGC is now owned by funds affiliated with KKR.

