Alzheimer’s disease expert Dr. Robert Alexander will help shape the future development path of T3D Therapeutics’ lead drug candidate T3D-959 as a potential disease remedial therapy for Alzheimer’s patients.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T3D Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of a new orally administered treatment for Alzheimer’s disease (AD), today announced that Dr. Robert Alexander has joined the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board.

Leading Alzheimer’s Expert Joins T3D Therapeutics’ Scientific Advisory Board

CEO John Didsbury states, “As we advance the clinical development of our drug candidate, T3D-959, beyond our completed Phase 2 PIONEER trial, Dr. Alexander’s expertise in Alzheimer’s drug development and regulatory affairs will be invaluable.”

Dr. Robert Alexander is currently the Chief Scientific Officer of the Alzheimer’s Prevention Initiative at the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and a Research Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Arizona School of Medicine – Phoenix. Previously, he held positions as VP in the neuroscience therapeutic area unit at Takeda, VP and head of clinical for the neuroscience and pain at Pfizer, VP of clinical for CNS and the pain innovative medicines unit (iMed) at AstraZeneca, as well as other positions in discovery medicine and neuroscience at GSK and Merck. Dr. Alexander received his M.D. degree from The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. He is certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology and specializes in psychopharmacology, having conducted or supervised clinical studies in a broad range of neurologic and psychiatric indications.

“The Phase 2 results of T3D-959 in mild-to-moderate AD patients are compelling and offer the strong potential to have a positive impact on this catastrophic disease. I am looking forward to assisting the Company to help advance this drug to market as expeditiously as possible,” said Dr. Alexander.

About T3D-959: T3D-959, a small molecule, delivered orally once daily, is a brain-penetrating PPAR delta/gamma dual nuclear receptor agonist designed to improve both glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders.

About T3D Therapeutics, Inc.: T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company. The Company has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally related molecules. T3D Therapeutics’ mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements contained in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including those statements relating to the Company’s expectations regarding clinical studies and developments, and the future potential of its product candidates, including T3D-959, and other statements that are predictive in nature or that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important risks and uncertainties, and assumptions, which if they do not materialize or prove incorrect, may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements which may be made in this release or which are otherwise made by or on behalf of the Company. Factors which may affect the Company’s results include, but are not limited to, uncertainties and/or unexpected results related to research and development and clinical testing, the timing, costs and uncertainty of obtaining any required regulatory approvals, changes in the regulatory landscape, uncertainties related to obtaining additional capital as needed to meet the Company’s needs on acceptable terms, or at all, the absence of any guarantee of product demand, market acceptance or competitive advantage for any of the Company’s product candidates, if approved, and certain trade, legal, social and economic risks. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statement.

For more information visit http://www.t3dtherapeutics.com/.

CONTACT:

John Didsbury, Ph.D., CEO

T3D Therapeutics, Inc.

1-919-237-4897

Email: info (at) t3dtherapeutics (dot) com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-alzheimers-expert-joins-t3d-therapeutics-scientific-advisory-board-302203810.html

SOURCE T3D Therapeutics, Inc.