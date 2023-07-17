Laxxon Medical and CU Innovations at Anschutz Medical Campus Announce Strategic Partnership

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2023 / Laxxon Medical, a leading 3D screen printing pharma-technology company, announced today their strategic partnership with CU Innovations at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz). The partnership will create an opportunity for researchers at CU Anschutz to develop novel drug therapies using Laxxon’s 3D screen printing technology, SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology).

CU Innovations specializes in commercializing technology, developing ventures, and building business partnerships and is the resource for biomedical technology commercialization for CU Anschutz. CU Innovations brings together industry partners, entrepreneurs and investors to help researchers and healthcare practitioners translate research discoveries into new therapies and novel approaches to delivering care and improved patient outcomes.

“When we first saw the Laxxon technology, we immediately recognized its tremendous potential for unlocking opportunities to deliver complex therapeutics and advance drug repurposing efforts,” said Gali Baler Ph.D., Managing Director of Strategy and Operations at CU Innovations. “We are eager to explore these opportunities and collaborate on advancing novel medicines that improve patient outcomes.”

“Laxxon is excited to be partnered with one of the top academic institutions in the world for innovation,” said Helmut Kerschbaumer, Chief Executive Officer of Laxxon Medical. “We look forward to collaborating with CU Innovations to discover and advance therapeutics to improve healthcare and patients’ livelihood globally.”

About Laxxon Medical

Laxxon Medical is a pharma-technology company pioneering a new generation of advanced pharmaceuticals with our novel platform technology, unlocking innovative drug delivery advancements paired with fast-tracked market access and extensive IP protection.

Laxxon’s SPID®-Technology (Screen Printing Innovational Drug Technology) is an additive manufacturing process that enables the development and production of complex formulations and geometrical structures of oral dosage forms to optimize the release profiles of common pharmaceuticals, in addition to new drug developments. SPID®-Technology can produce small batches for R&D, upscaling to commercial-scale production without changing the manufacturing process.

Laxxon is partnered with Hovione, a CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), and is commonly establishing joint cGMP productions in Europe and the United States.

Laxxon Medical’s patent portfolio consists of more than 150 patents, licensed patents and patent applications, including more than 3,000 patent claims directed to methods and devices for drug delivery systems. Laxxon Medical was granted the U.S. patent for the sequential release of multiple drugs within pharmaceutical dosage forms in 2022.

About CU Innovations

CU Innovations is the CU Anschutz technology transfer office located on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus that seeks to connect researchers, industry partners, and investors focused on translating cutting-edge research into technologies that improve patient outcomes.

About University of Colorado | Anschutz Medical Campus

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is a world-class medical destination at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus encompasses the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children’s Hospital Colorado - that treat more than two million adult and pediatric patients each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus delivers life-changing treatments, patient care and professional training and conducts world-renowned research fueled by over $690 million in research grants. For more information, visit www.cuanschutz.edu.

