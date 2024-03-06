Latest Updates of Viva Biotech’s Portfolio Companies

HONG KONG, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Even with the ever-changing situation, technological innovation is still the most critical component for biopharmaceutical companies’ long-term development. This continuous innovation keeps companies up to date and promotes the evolution of R&D and the success of commercialization. Recently, Viva Biotech’s portfolio companies have new updates. Keep reading for more details.

AceLink Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 1 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating AL01211 in Healthy Volunteers

NEWARK, Calif.-- AceLink Therapeutics, Inc., invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next generation oral substrate reduction therapies (SRTs). Recently they announced that the findings from their Phase 1 study of AL01211 in healthy volunteers have been published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Pharmacology in Drug Development, a journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacy. AL01211 is a potent, oral, glucosylceramide synthase (GCS) inhibitor being developed for the treatment of Fabry disease and Type 1 Gaucher disease.

In the published Phase 1 study, AL01211 was evaluated with a single ascending dose arm and a multiple ascending dose arm to determine the safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamic (PD) effects in healthy volunteers. Overall, AL01211 was generally safe and well-tolerated with no serious adverse events. At a 30 mg dose level, plasma glucosylceramide and globotriaosylceramide were reduced from baseline levels by 78% and 52%, respectively, thus supporting AL01211’s further clinical development.

Basking Biosciences Announces Close of $55 Million Financing to Accelerate Clinical Development for First Reversible Thrombolytic for Ischemic Stroke

Columbus, Ohio – Jan. 30, 2024 – Basking Biosciences (Basking), invested and incubated by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel acute thrombolytic therapy to treat stroke. Recently they announced the close of a $55 million financing. New investor ARCH Venture Partners led the round, with participation from additional new investors Insight Partners, Platanus, Solas BioVentures and RTW Investments, as well as existing investors Longview Ventures, Rev1 Ventures and The Ohio State University. Steven Gillis, Ph.D., Managing Director of ARCH Venture Partners will serve as Chairman of Basking’s Board of Directors. Previously, the company had completed a $5.4 million seed funding round, with investors including Rev1 Ventures, Broadview Ventures, and Viva Biotech.

Basking will utilize the proceeds to accelerate clinical development of BB-031, a first-in-class, reversible RNA aptamer targeting von Willebrand Factor (vWF), engineered for rapid onset and short duration of effect.

Technoderma Medicines Secures Multi-Million Dollar Pre-B Round Financing , and Its Globally First-in-Class New Drug TDM-105795 for Treating Androgenetic Alopecia Completes Phase 2a Clinical Trial Successfully and Completes Phase I Dose Escalation Clinical Trial of TDM-180935 for Eczema/Dermatitis Indication

According to VBDATA.CN on January 15th, Technoderma Medicines, Inc. (“Technoderma Medicines”), a clinical-stage company focused on new drug development for skin diseases that was incubated and invested by Viva BioInnovator, announced that it has recently completed a Pre-B round financing of tens of millions of RMB. This round of financing raised will be used for subsequent clinical development of the hair loss project and Phase 2 clinical trials (China and U.S. Phase 2a) of the atopic dermatitis project. Subsequently, on February 5th, Terkro was pleased to announce that the first Phase 2 clinical trial (NCT05802173) of the topical formulation TDM-105795 for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA) was successfully completed.

On Dec. 4th, 2023, Technoderma Medicines announced that it has completed a Phase I clinical trial (NCT05525468) of TDM-180935 topical ointment for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema. The results all met expectations.

Full-Life Technologies Announces USD $47.3 million Series B Financing, and Broke Ground for GMP Manufacturing Facility in Belgium

Shanghai, Gembloux, Belgium, and Heidelberg, Germany - Jan. 4, 2024 - Full-Life Technologies (“Full-Life”), a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company, today announced the completion of $63.3 million financing, comprised of $47.3 million in Series B equity financing and $16 million in loan facilities. The financing will advance development of the Company’s radiopharmaceutical pipeline and manufacturing capabilities, as well as optimize its proprietary discovery platform, UniRDCTM. With completion of such financing, Full-Life has secured more than $110 million funding since its inception in August 2021, including equity financing, loan facilities, and government subsidies.

On Dec. 8th, 2023, Full-Life aslo announced the construction of its new Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant manufacturing facility in Gembloux, Belgium, for radiopharmaceuticals. This strategic investment aims to advance Full-Life’s end-to-end solution by enhancing its radiopharmaceutical production capabilities at a key logistical hub to ensure the timely supply and delivery to patients worldwide.

VivaVision Receives Funding from the “Enterprise Support Scheme” of Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Commission and is Named on Hurun Global Cheetah Index 2023

Vivavision’s subsidiary, which is a company focused on differentiated and globally novel ophthalmic innovative drugs and was incubated and invested in by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), recently announced that its innovative retinal drug VVN481 has successfully obtained funding from Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Commission’s “Enterprise Support Scheme” (ESS—Hong Kong-Israel R&D Cooperation Programme). This funding will be used to advance the preclinical R&D work of this pipeline to accelerate its progress towards clinical stage. In addition, VivaVision was also named on Hurun Global Cheetah Index 2023.

Absci Announces Collaboration with AstraZeneca to Advance AI-Driven Oncology Candidate

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 04, 2023 -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), invested by Viva BioInnovator (VBI), is a leader in generative AI antibody discovery.They announced a collaboration with AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company, to deliver an AI-designed antibody against an oncology target. This collaboration combines Absci’s Integrated Drug Creation™ platform with AstraZeneca’s expertise in oncology with the goal of accelerating the discovery of a potential new cancer treatment candidate. It is reported that the agreement includes an upfront commitment, R&D funding and milestone payments, etc., with a total with a total amount up to $247 million.

About AceLink Therapeutics, Inc.

Founded in 2018, AceLink Therapeutics is an innovative biopharma startup focusing on developing safe and effective medicines to address genetic diseases with high unmet needs. The company’s initial focus is to develop novel therapeutics for Fabry disease. For more information, please visit www.acelinktherapeutics.com.

About Basking Biosciences

Basking Biosciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was founded to solve the biggest need in acute thrombosis – for a rapid-onset, short-acting thrombolytic drug capable of reopening blocked arteries, and whose activity can be quickly reversed in the event of a bleeding complication. Leveraging RNA aptamer technology, our lead drug candidate, BB-031, targets von Willebrand Factor (vWF), an important structural component of blood clots and driver of the clotting process, and is designed to be safer, more effective, and able to greatly expand the population receiving acute revascularization therapy.

For more information, visit BaskingBiosciences.com.

About Technoderma Medicines

Technoderma Medicines, Inc. is a privately held clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company was originally located in Jiaxing Xiuzhou Biomedicine Guoqian Park, China, and recently relocated to Chengdu Biomed Town, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China. Its current core programs focus on development of innovative therapies for Androgenetic Alopecia, Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis and Lupus Erythematosus. Its “first-in-class” small molecule thyromimetic drug candidate TDM-105795 for Androgenetic Alopecia is currently in Phase 2a clinical testing. Technoderma’s novel JAK1/TYK2 inhibitor TDM-180935 for Atopic Dermatitis is now in Phase 1 clinical testing. The pipeline targets dermatologic indications.

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies Limited (“Full-Life”) is a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company with operations in Belgium, Germany, and China. We seek to own the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development, production & commercialization in order to deliver clinical impact for patients. The company plans to attack core issues affecting radiopharmaceuticals today through innovative research that targets the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and scientists with a demonstrated track record in the life sciences, as well as radioisotope research and clinical development.

About VivaVision Biotech

VivaVision is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on best-in-class and first-in-class therapies for ocular diseases. VivaVision’s current pipeline includes VVN001 for treating dry eye syndrome, VVN539 for the treatment for Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension, and VVN461 for the treatment of non-infectious ocular inflammation of Uveitis. VivaVision is also engaged in discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of other anterior and posterior eye diseases. For more info, visit www.vivavisionbio.com.

About Absci

Absci is a generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to learn, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, Absci can screen billions of cells per week, allowing it to go from AI-designed antibodies to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s vision is to deliver breakthrough therapeutics at the click of a button, for everyone. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, its AI Research Lab is in New York City, and its Innovation Center is in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn (@absci), X (Twitter) (@Abscibio), and YouTube.

