Kyverna Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Actively recruiting clinical trials in neurology and rheumatology with KYV-101

No severe ICANS or CRS reported in first 36 autoimmune disease patients treated with KYV-101

Received FDA RMAT Designation for KYV-101 for treatment of patients with Stiff-Person Syndrome

Received FDA RMAT Designation for KYV-101 for treatment of patients with Myasthenia Gravis

Reported clinical experience with first KYV-101 patient disease-free at 1 year after treatment

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KYTX), a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, today reported its business highlights and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“We have shown promising initial safety and efficacy for our lead product candidate, KYV-101, and continue to lead the way in bringing CAR T-cell therapies to patients with autoimmune diseases in the US and Europe,” said Peter Maag, Chief Executive Officer of Kyverna. “We believe that KYV-101 brings the power of CD19-directed CAR T therapy to deliver deep tissue-based B cell depletion using a fully human CAR and CD28 costimulatory domain designed by the NIH to improve tolerability. We look forward to sharing more clinical data throughout the rest of 2024 as we strive to fulfill our promise to bring hope to patients living with autoimmune disorders.”

Second Quarter 2024 and Recent Business Highlights

Presented clinical data showing use of the CAR in KYV-101 across 50 patients including 15 different autoimmune conditions at CAR T centers in the US and Europe

Expanded KYV-101 safety experience with no severe ICANS or CRS Grade ≥3 reported in 36 autoimmune patients treated as of July 31, 2024 , using CAR construct designed by the NIH to improve tolerability

, using CAR construct designed by the NIH to improve tolerability Received two U.S. FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designations for KYV-101: one for the treatment of patients with Stiff-Person Syndrome, and one for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, building on the emerging body of clinical evidence

Achieved 100% manufacturing success rate across all 36 cumulative autoimmune patients treated with KYV-101 as of July 31, 2024

Reported clinical experience of a myasthenia gravis patient who is now free of disease one year after treatment with KYV-101

Progressed the global KYSA clinical trial program in multiple indications across rheumatology and neurology: Phase 1/2 trials in lupus nephritis (KYSA-1 and KYSA-3), a Phase 1/2 trial in systemic sclerosis (KYSA-5), a Phase 2 trial in myasthenia gravis (KYSA-6), a Phase 2 trial in multiple sclerosis (KYSA-7), and a Phase 2 trial in stiff-person syndrome (KYSA-8)

Upcoming Milestones

Neurology case reports at ECTRIMS in September 2024

Rheumatology KYSA Clinical Trial updates at ACR in November 2024

Guidance on anticipated regulatory phase transitions in 2025, following RMAT meetings with the FDA

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

$28.8 million

$0.67

$13.1 million

$20.86

For the quarter ended, the company reported a net loss of, or a net loss per common share of, compared to a net loss of, or a net loss per common share of, for the same period in 2023.

During the six months ended June 30, 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $49.7 million, compared to $22.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Kyverna reported $346.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale marketable securities as of June 30, 2024.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna is a patient-centered, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases.

Our lead CAR T-cell therapy candidate, KYV-101 is advancing through clinical development with sponsored clinical trials across two broad areas of autoimmune disease: rheumatology and neurology, including Phase 2 trials for multiple sclerosis, myasthenia gravis and stiff-person syndrome, a Phase 1/2 trial for systemic sclerosis, and two ongoing multi-center, open-label Phase 1/2 trials in the United States and Germany for patients with lupus nephritis.

Kyverna’s pipeline includes next-generation chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies in both autologous and allogeneic formats with properties intended to be well suited for use in B cell-driven autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.kyvernatx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

December 31, 2023

March 26, 2024

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

George Thampy

Kyverna Therapeutics

InvestorRelations@kyvernatx.com

Media Contact:

Consort Partners for Kyverna

kyvernatx@consortpartners.com

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating expenses Research and development $ 27,321 $ 10,405 $ 49,797 $ 19,116 General and administrative 6,114 2,897 12,996 5,631 Total operating expenses 33,435 13,302 62,793 24,747 Loss from operations (33,435) (13,302) (62,793) (24,747) Interest income 4,694 264 7,429 613 Interest expense (39) (46) (83) (90) Other expense, net (23) (7) (49) (10) Total other income, net 4,632 211 7,297 513 Net loss (28,803) (13,091) (55,496) (24,234) Other comprehensive (loss) gain Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale marketable securities, net (36) 8 (41) 26 Total other comprehensive (loss) gain (36) 8 (41) 26 Net loss and other comprehensive loss $ (28,839) $ (13,083) $ (55,537) $ (24,208) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.67) $ (20.86) $ (1.66) $ (40.40) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 43,125,709 627,589 33,439,886 599,917

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 131,618 $ 34,647 Available-for-sale marketable securities 214,619 22,896 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,586 3,121 Total current assets 348,823 60,664 Restricted cash 574 565 Property and equipment, net 3,366 2,326 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,825 6,494 Finance lease right-of-use assets 1,315 1,790 Other non-current assets 1,213 3,356 Total assets $ 363,116 $ 75,195 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,861 $ 4,358 Accrued compensation 2,722 2,812 Accrued license expense – related party 6,250 6,250 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 5,775 3,519 Operating lease liabilities, short-term portion 2,867 1,964 Finance lease liabilities, short-term portion 1,003 956 Total current liabilities 23,478 19,859 Operating lease liabilities, net of short-term portion 5,722 5,238 Finance lease liabilities, net of short-term portion 407 921 Total liabilities 29,607 26,018 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable convertible preferred stock, no par value; no shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024; $0.00001 par value, 114,556,997 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023; 114,556,997 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023; liquidation preference of $181,273 as of December 31, 2023 — 180,574 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized, $0.00001 par value, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024; no shares authorized, issued, and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 490,000,000 and 140,492,016 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 43,146,852 and 1,250,103 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Additional paid-in capital 525,085 4,642 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (37) 4 Accumulated deficit (191,539) (136,043) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 333,509 (131,397) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 363,116 $ 75,195

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyverna-therapeutics-provides-business-update-and-reports-second-quarter-2024-financial-results-302220289.html

SOURCE Kyverna Therapeutics