Kyowa Kirin to end distribution of Fareston (toremefine) in the United States

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company based in Japan, is announcing that it will no longer distribute or fulfill orders for Fareston (toremefine) 60 mg tablets in the United States, effective August 31, 2024. This decision aligns with the company’s Vision for 2030 and its focus on the discovery, development and delivery of novel therapies for patients. Kyowa Kirin has previously taken steps to notify the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the manufacturer of toremefine tablets, Orion Corporation, of these plans.

The last day for order placement will be August 29th, 2024, 2:00pm CT. Questions may be referred to specialty.channel.us@kyowakirin.com.

