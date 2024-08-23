SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Kyowa Kirin to end distribution of Fareston (toremefine) in the United States

August 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyowa Kirin, Inc., an affiliate of Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kyowa Kirin, TSE: 4151), a global specialty pharmaceutical company based in Japan, is announcing that it will no longer distribute or fulfill orders for Fareston (toremefine) 60 mg tablets in the United States, effective August 31, 2024. This decision aligns with the company’s Vision for 2030 and its focus on the discovery, development and delivery of novel therapies for patients. Kyowa Kirin has previously taken steps to notify the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the manufacturer of toremefine tablets, Orion Corporation, of these plans.

The last day for order placement will be August 29th, 2024, 2:00pm CT. Questions may be referred to specialty.channel.us@kyowakirin.com.

About Kyowa Kirin

Kyowa Kirin aims to discover and deliver novel treatments with life-changing value. As a Japan-based Global Specialty Pharmaceutical Company, we have invested in drug discovery and biotechnology innovation for more than 70 years and are currently working to engineer the next generation of antibodies and cell and gene therapies with the potential to help patients with high unmet medical needs, focusing on bone/mineral, intractable hematological diseases/hemato oncology, and rare diseases. A shared commitment to our values, to sustainable growth, and to making people smile unites us across the globe.

You can learn more about the business of Kyowa Kirin at: www.kyowakirin.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kyowa-kirin-to-end-distribution-of-fareston-toremefine-in-the-united-states-302229571.html

SOURCE Kyowa Kirin

New Jersey
