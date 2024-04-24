Kronos Bio to Present Clinical Update on Phase 1/2 Trial of KB-0742 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio Inc (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer, today announced that it will present a study update of the oral CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 in relapsed or refractory transcriptionally addicted advanced solid tumors from the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial, KB-0742-1001 ( NCT04718675 ), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held from May 31 – June 4, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois and online.

“We are looking forward to sharing updated data from KB-0742-1001, our ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of KB-0742, including data from the 80mg three days on/four days off dosing regimen. The trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy at increasing dose levels of KB-0742, an orally bioavailable and selective CDK9 inhibitor with a long half-life,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., chief executive officer and president of Kronos Bio. “Our last update at the 2023 AACR-NCI-EORTC meeting showed that KB-0742 exhibited anti-tumor activity while maintaining an acceptable safety profile at the 60mg three-days-on, four-days-off dose, which is an important step as we seek to identify the optimal dose of KB-0742.”

Details for the ASCO 2024 abstract are as follows:

Title: Study update of the oral CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 in relapsed or refractory transcriptionally addicted advanced solid tumors

Presenter: Brian A. Van Tine, M.D., Ph.D., Washington University in St. Louis

Abstract ID#: 3102

Poster Session: Developmental Therapeutics—Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Location: Hall A, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois

Poster Board #: 247

Date and Time: Saturday, June 1, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CDT

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is a biopharmaceutical company that is advancing an investigational CDK9 inhibitor compound, KB-0742, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a treatment for MYC-amplified solid tumors and other transcriptionally addicted solid tumors as well as a preclinical development candidate, KB-9558, targeting the KAT domain of p300 for multiple myeloma. The Company’s scientific focus is on developing medicines that target deregulated transcription, the hallmark of cancer and other serious diseases.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit https://www.kronosbio.com/ or follow the Company on LinkedIn .

