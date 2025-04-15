SUBSCRIBE
Bonus: Q1 2025 Job Market Update

April 15, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Angela Gabriel, Chantal Dresner

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠Chantal Dresner⁠ and careers editor ⁠Angela Gabriel⁠ take a look at Q1 job market performance, layoffs and administration decisions impacting the workforce.

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠⁠Chantal Dresner⁠⁠ and careers editor ⁠⁠Angela Gabriel⁠⁠ take a look at job market performance in the first quarter of 2025.

They discuss job posting trends, application rates and layoffs. Also discussed are recent decisions of the Trump administration and how they are impacting the workforces of the private sector, HHS and academia.

Angela Gabriel is content manager at BioSpace. She covers the biopharma job market, job trends and career advice, and produces client content. You can reach her at angela.gabriel@biospace.com and follow her on LinkedIn.
Chantal Dresner is the vice president of marketing at BioSpace. She analyzes and reports on industry trends including jobs and hiring, diversity, equity and inclusion, and compensation benchmarking. You can reach her at chantal.dresner@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
