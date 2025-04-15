Bonus: Q1 2025 Job Market Update

In this bonus episode, BioSpace’s vice president of marketing ⁠⁠Chantal Dresner⁠⁠ and careers editor ⁠⁠Angela Gabriel⁠⁠ take a look at job market performance in the first quarter of 2025.

They discuss job posting trends, application rates and layoffs. Also discussed are recent decisions of the Trump administration and how they are impacting the workforces of the private sector, HHS and academia.

