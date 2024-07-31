Inspire Veterinary Partners to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference August 14

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) (“Inspire” or the “Company”), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced that Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire, will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on August 14th at 1:45 PM Eastern. Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation here: https://sidoti.meetmax.com/sched/event_108949/conference_presentations.html

One-on-One Meetings

Inspire will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit https://sidoti.com/events.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Inspire’s website at https://www.inspirevet.com/investors/news-events/events/.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

Connect with Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/InspireVeterinaryPartners/

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/inspire-veterinary-partners/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company’s anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Registration Statements on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact

TraDigital IR

Kevin McGrath

+1-646-418-7002

kevin@tradigitalir.com

General Inquires

Morgan Wood

Mwood@inspirevet.com

SOURCE: INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.

View the original press release on accesswire.com