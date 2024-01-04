Immunome Appoints Phil Roberts as Chief Technical Officer

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the appointment of Phil Roberts as Chief Technical Officer. Mr. Roberts has over three decades of experience in product development, global manufacturing, and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products.

“Immunome is delighted to add Phil to our management team as we advance our portfolio of immunotherapies, radioligand therapies, and ADCs towards clinical development,” stated Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. “With an ambitious pipeline that spans multiple modalities, Phil’s technical leadership will be fundamental in building our organization and to the efficient development of our product candidates.”

“I am excited to join Immunome at this critical stage in the company’s growth, and I look forward to continued expansion of the company’s capabilities,” said Mr. Roberts. “Working with Clay and the entire Immunome team to advance potential best-in-class or first-in-class oncology therapies is a unique opportunity, and I believe we will deliver real results for cancer patients.”

Before joining Immunome, Mr. Roberts was most recently a consulting executive providing strategic and advisory support to emerging biopharmaceutical and research service companies. Prior to that, Mr. Roberts served as SVP, Technical Operations at Mirati Therapeutics, where he was responsible for pharmaceutical product development, manufacturing, and supply chain operations. While at Mirati, Phil built the Tech Ops organization and led the CMC development, accelerated approval and commercialization of Mirati’s first product, Krazati® (a targeted KRAS G12C inhibitor). He has held technical and operations management positions at Avanir, Orexigen, Exelixis, Nektar, Pfizer, Roche and Eli Lilly and has successfully developed and commercialized five novel pharmaceutical products.

Mr. Roberts received his M.S. in Chemical Engineering from Louisiana State University and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including radioligand therapies, ADCs, and immunotherapies. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “PSLRA”). We may use words and phrases such as “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “assumes,” “anticipates,” “looks forward to,” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. These forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Immunome’s expectation about the benefits that a Chief Technical Officer will have on Immunome, the expansion and advancement of Immunome’s pipeline; the development of Immunome’s product candidates and Immunome’s approach and strategy related to its pipeline; the growth of Immunome’s organization; Immunome’s cash position; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, Immunome’s ability to grow and successfully execute on its business plan, including advancing its current pipeline and any additionally acquired assets into the clinic and expanding its pipeline through its technology platforms, proprietary toolbox and strategic transactions, if any; the ability of Immunome to identify, conduct and complete IND-enabling studies; changes in the applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that Immunome may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s programs and product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions that could adversely affect it; Immunome’s ability to manage clinical trials or studies; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the complexity of numerous regulatory and legal requirements that Immunome needs to comply with to operate its business; the reliance on Immunome’s management and Board of Directors; the prior experience and successes of the Immunome’s management team and directors are not necessarily indicative of any future success; uncertainties related to Immunome’s capital requirements, expected cash runway and ability to raise additional funds; the failure to obtain, adequately protect, maintain or enforce Immunome’s intellectual property rights; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2023, Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 9, 2023, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Immunome cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date made. Moreover, Immunome operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Except as required by law, Immunome does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in their expectations.

