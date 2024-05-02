Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Share & Growth Report, 2033

The global Immunohistochemistry market size was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2023 and is poised to exceed USD 5.66 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2024 and 2033. North America dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for the largest share of more than 40.12%.

The increasing adoption of automation and machine learning in immunohistochemistry (IHC), combined with the development of technologically improved immunohistochemistry solutions, is likely to considerably drive the market over the forecast period. Advances in IHC methods have increased its demand in illness diagnosis. Furthermore, the increase in product approvals and the introduction of technologically improved immunohistochemistry systems for disease diagnostics are moving the market forward.

For example, in August 2021, the FDA authorized Roche’s VENTANA MMR RxDx Panel to identify dMMR solid tumor patients who are candidates for anti-PD-1 immunotherapy. Companies continue to introduce new items to increase their market position, resulting in revenue generation. For example, in March 2021, Roche introduced the DISCOVERY Green HRP kit, which detects and profiles biomarkers and cell populations in tissue-based research. This kit can be used in conjunction with other detection kits to increase the multiplexing capabilities of in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry.

Similarly, in March 2023, Paige announced the integration of Mindpeak’s artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for immunohistochemical biomarker quantification into the company’s platform. Mindpeak, a software business specializing in image analysis, has supplied AI algorithms for the analysis of immunohistochemistry slides of lung and breast tissue, which are now accessible via the platform. IHC technique is confined to single-parameter evaluations of a sample.

Newer approaches, such as multiplexed IHC, enable for multiparametric and thorough study of a single tissue segment by employing advanced mass spectrometric detection methods. Multiplexed IHC addresses the technical hurdles provided by the tagged fluorescence detection-based approach, increasing market revenue. The expanding senior population in both developed and emerging countries would benefit the Immunohistochemistry industry. The prevalence of age-related illnesses is projected to skyrocket as the global geriatric population grows rapidly. the virus was detected using RT-PCR, immunohistochemistry, and an electron microscope, demonstrating that SARS-CoV-2 affects more than only the lungs.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The antibodies segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for the largest share of 41.86%.

Kits are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

The diagnostics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 70.26% in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period.

In 2023, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of more than 71.85% of the overall revenue.

Research institutes are expected to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period.

When is immunohistochemistry performed?

An IHC can be used to:

Diagnose a condition: An IHC allows healthcare providers to diagnose conditions like cancer. It can help providers determine the type of cancer (for example, carcinoma, melanoma or sarcoma). It also allows healthcare providers to pinpoint the origins of cancer that’s spread (metastatic cancer).

Determine prognosis: An IHC can determine how high-risk, or aggressive, a cancer is. It also can help providers stage and grade cancer. This information can help providers determine the best options for treatment.

Predict treatment response: An IHC can identify characteristics of tumor tissue that provide clues about how cancer may respond to treatment. For example, pathologists can identify breast and prostate cancers that are likely to grow in the presence of certain hormones, like estrogen and testosterone. These cancers may respond best to treatments that block these hormones (hormone therapy).

Monitor treatment response: An IHC allows providers to monitor whether treatments are working to rid your body of the disease.

Researchers also perform IHC to develop new drug treatments. IHC helps researchers learn more about how the smallest parts of your body work, like your cells and the molecules inside them. IHC provides insight into how diseases affect these processes and what treatments can help.

What diseases can be diagnosed by immunohistochemistry?

Healthcare providers most commonly use IHC to diagnose cancer, but it can also diagnose other conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and muscular dystrophy.

It can identify pathogens that cause infection, too. The first successful IHC stain occurred in 1941, when researchers (Coons, et al.) identified the bacteria associated with pneumonia (pneumococcus) in a tissue sample.

Immunohistochemistry Market By Product Insights

The antibodies segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for the largest share of 41.86% owing to the vital usage of antibodies in disease diagnosis and drug testing. The monoclonal antibodies and antibody-related products such as Fc-fusion, antibody fragments, and antibody-drug conjugates have become the dominating product class in terms of usage rate. The antibodies are applied across a wide range of applications such as pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology.

Kits are anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period. The use of kits reduces a lot of efforts during the IHC procedure as it eliminates the selection procedure for use of an appropriate combination of antibodies and stains against a tissue sample. The compact nature and ease of use offered by the products under this segment are expected to drive the segment. IHC kits are commonly utilized in academic institutions and research laboratories that require these products in small quantities for carrying out research. Thus, rising research programs that involve the use of IHC assays are contributing to the segment growth.

Immunohistochemistry Market By End-use Insights

Based on end-uses, the global market has been further sub-segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and others. In 2023, the hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest share of more than 71.85% of the overall revenue. This growth was attributed to the high volume of IHC tests carried out in hospital settings. Furthermore, with the constant changes in the healthcare industry, the need for hospitals with advanced facilities has also increased. This, in turn, is also expected to increase the revenue flow in this segment.

Research institutes are expected to register a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the technique offers several advantages over conventionally used staining techniques in pharmaceutical R&D. For instance, a human-specific IHC-approved VISTA rabbit monoclonal antibody, manufactured by Cell Signaling Technology, is available for biomedical research use. The growth can be also attributed to the wide adoption of IHC techniques in drug testing by research institutes. The technique allows the evaluation of biomarker distribution and localization and different protein expressions in varied biological tissue sections, which is conducted in research settings. Research institutes play a significant role by applying IHC techniques in drug development for the evaluation of drug efficacy tests.

Immunohistochemistry Market By Application Insights

Based on applications, the global market has been further bifurcated into diagnostics and research segments. The diagnostics application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 70.26% in 2023 and is anticipated to maintain its lead over the forecast period. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) tests are widely used for the diagnosis of a wide range of chronic conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, diabetes mellitus, autoimmune diseases, and nephrological diseases. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive the diagnostics segment.

According to data published by the American Cancer Society, around 1.9 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported in the U.S. in 2021. With a rise in the number of cancer cases, the need for IHC techniques for rapid and efficient diagnosis is high. Thus, rising R&D activities by pharmaceutical companies for research and development of innovative drugs are anticipated to increase the demand for IHC solutions and drive the segment. For instance, in July 2021, NHS England declared a novel innovative medicine fund to accelerate the research development of new drugs.

Immunohistochemistry Market By Regional Insights

Based on region, the global market has been further sub-categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for the largest share of more than 40.12%. of the global revenue. Key factors contributing to the regional market growth include the presence of major market players, easy availability of IHC solutions, higher adoption of technologically advanced IHC instruments, and entry of newer IHC solutions.

For instance, in June 2022, PathAI, a U.S.-based developer of AI-powered technology for pathological applications, showcased a machine learning-based quality control tool, designed for HER2 testing in breast cancer, at the American society of clinical oncology virtual scientific program 2022. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the expansion of the geographic footprint of the global players in the Asian markets. Furthermore, a large patient pool in countries such as India and China provides a large number of clinical subjects to carry out IHC R&D assays, resulting in revenue growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

With the rising demand for IHC assays in cancer diagnostics, the key players are undertaking various strategic initiatives in the field of immunohistochemistry, including new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and regional expansion, to meet the market needs.

For instance, in March 2023, Aptamer Group launched a new reagent solution, Optimer-Fc for use in automated immunohistochemistry workflows. The company expects this launch to open new avenues for emerging biomarkers in diagnostics and research. In addition, in January 2021, Abcam and Shuwen Biotech (Shuwen) entered into a strategic alliance for developing and commercializing companion diagnostics (CDx). Under the agreement, Abcam is providing recombinant rabbit monoclonal antibodies to Shuwen Biotech for further immunohistochemical verification. Some prominent players in the global immunohistochemistry market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Bio SB

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abcam plc.

Immunohistochemistry Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Immunohistochemistry market.

By Product

Antibodies Primary Antibodies Secondary Antibodies

Equipment Slide Staining System Tissue Microarrays Tissue Processing Systems Slide Scanners Others

Reagents Histological stains Blocking Sera & Reagents Chromogenic Substrates Fixation Reagents Organic Solvents Proteolytic Enzymes Diluents Other Reagents

Kits

By Application

Diagnostics Cancer Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Autoimmune Diseases Diabetes Mellitus Nephrological Diseases

Research

By End-use

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

