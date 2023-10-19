SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

ImmunoGen Announces Conference Call to Discuss Its Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results

October 19, 2023 | 
1 min read

ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023 to discuss its third quarter 2023 operating results.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunoGen Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023 to discuss its third quarter 2023 operating results. Management will also provide a brief update on the business.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

To access the live call by phone, please register here. A dial-in and unique PIN will be provided to join the call. The call may also be accessed through the Investors and Media section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS
ImmunoGen
Anabel Chan
781-895-0600
anabel.chan@immunogen.com

MEDIA
ImmunoGen
Courtney O’Konek
781-895-0600
courtney.okonek@immunogen.com

OR

FTI Consulting
Robert Stanislaro
212-850-5657
robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

Source: ImmunoGen Inc.

Earnings Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Novo Lowers Full-Year Proft Guidance Amid Disappointing Q2 Semaglutide Sales
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Supply chain
Novo Nearly Catches Up to Lilly, Clears Ozempic and Wegovy from FDA Drug Shortage List
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Earnings
Amgen Touts Q2 Growth Bolstered by Horizon Buy, Promising Obesity Pipeline
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac