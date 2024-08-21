ImmPACT Bio Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for CD19/CD20 Bispecific CAR-T Cell Therapy in Multiple Sclerosis

IMPT-514 is the first-and-only known CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell therapy in development for multiple sclerosis

Dual CD19/CD20 targeting is designed to enable broad depletion of pathogenic autoimmune cells

Initiation of Phase 1 dose exploration trial expected first half of 2025

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA Inc. (ImmPACT Bio), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients, today announced the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared an investigational new drug application (IND) for IMPT-514, a CD19/CD20 bispecific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of adult patients with multiple sclerosis (MS).

ImmPACT Bio expects to initiate a Phase 1 dose escalation trial that will focus on patients who have suboptimal disease control despite prior treatment with high efficacy disease-modifying therapies in all forms of MS, with the intent to slow or stop the progression of disability accumulation. IMPT-514 is the only known CD19/CD20 CAR T-cell therapy in development for the treatment of MS.

“IND clearance for our bispecific CAR T-cell therapy in MS marks an exciting achievement that further expands clinical development of our autoimmune program,” said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer of ImmPACT Bio. “As an intended one-time treatment, IMPT-514 has the potential to reset the immune system by depleting a broad range of autoreactive immune cells implicated in the pathogenesis of MS in patients. We expect to dose the first patient in the first half of 2025.”

Jonathan Benjamin, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of ImmPACT Bio stated, “The dual-targeting nature of IMPT-514 offers a unique opportunity to potentially ablate autoreactive B cells and the likely pathogenic CD20-expressing T-cells. Moreover, the ability of CAR T-cells to cross the blood brain barrier (BBB) could potentially overcome the limitations of current disease-modifying therapies such as anti-CD20 antibodies that are not effective at crossing the BBB, where potentially pathogenic cells reside. We are pleased to receive IND clearance and further evaluate the therapeutic potential of IMPT-514 to deliver long-lasting protection against MS.”

About IMPT-514

IMPT-514 is a CD19/CD20-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy that utilizes a potent bispecific CAR and a 4-1BB costimulatory domain. It is the same CAR construct as ImmPACT’s IMPT-314, which is under development for certain types of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and manufactured using the same process. In preclinical studies, IMPT-514 was successfully and efficiently manufactured from heavily immunosuppressed patients across multiple autoimmune disease and showed potent elimination of autologous B-cells and a moderate cytokine profile.

About ImmPACT Bio

USA

University of California, Los Angeles

UCLA

Yvonne Chen

Antoni Ribas

UCLA

ImmPACT Bio, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients. The company's logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to address antigen escape, reduce toxicity, overcome immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, and improve cell persistence. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists, Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA.

