ImaRx Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2007 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

August 30, 2007 | 
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImaRx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRX) today reported financial results for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2007, and provided a business update. Revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2007 was approximately $2.2 million, compared to approximately $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2006. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2007 was approximately $3.4 million, compared to approximately $0.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2006. The increase in revenues for each of the periods was primarily the result of the commencement of sales of Abbokinase® which accounted for approximately $2.0 million of revenue in the second quarter.

Earnings Arizona
