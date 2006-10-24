SUBSCRIBE
ImaRx Therapeutics Announces Management Team Changes; President And Chief Executive Officer Resigns

October 24, 2006 | 
TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImaRx Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for vascular disorders associated with blood clots, today announced that Dr. Evan Unger has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer so that he will have more time to devote to the scientific development of the Company. The Board wishes to thank Dr. Unger for his contributions. The Company’s Board of Directors has created the Office of the CEO and has appointed Brad Zakes and Greg Cobb to staff the office on an interim basis. Mr. Zakes and Mr. Cobb will retain their roles as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer respectively.

