Illuminate Health Rolls Out Med Guide App Ahead of HIMSS 2020

CARMEL, Ind., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illuminate Health, a digital health assistant platform designed to help people live healthier, today announced the roll out of the company’s Med Guide mobile app, the industry’s first comprehensive medication optimization and management solution to help patients and family caregivers safely self-administer medications. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the offering provides highly personalized and automated guidance to help patients know the best time to take said medication while also educating them on the most effective way to use the drug, reducing the potential of adverse drug events and increasing adherence and efficacy - all while improving wellness. In the U.S. today, 79 percent of adults have a less than proficient understanding of health literacy tasks. Health literacy is defined as the degree to which individuals have the capacity to obtain, process, and understand basic health information needed to make appropriate health decisions. This comes at a time when the scope of prescription medications, patient confusion and adverse interactions are each rapidly increasing. In fact, an estimated, $528 billion is spent annually due to non-optimized medication therapies - impacting millions of individuals. To date, in order to ensure for the safe administration of medication, patients and family caregivers have relied on a combination of disparate and disconnected technologies including dosage reminders, pill identification tools, side-effect trackers, adherence trackers and care communication tools. With the introduction of the Med Guide app, the key tenets of medication management are now consolidated into one resource, providing a simple way to stay compliant with medication therapy. This is accomplished through a range of innovative features including: Intelligent Scheduling: AI combines clinical intelligence with individuals’ daily routines (meals, sleep, etc.) to create a personalized medication schedule and automated reminders to simplify complex regimens and remove ambiguity and anxiety, which aids in compliance.

Medication Education: A cognitive science-based solution, the Med Guide medication education feature offers simplified, visual education and pill identification to minimize patient confusion and increase accuracy of medication administration for improved health literacy.

Robust Safety Checks: Provides a proactive review of patients’ medication dose, interactions between medications, and side-effects to avoid adverse events and build patient trust knowing Illuminate Health is tracking medications. In addition to allowing for better informed health literacy, Med Guide provides enhanced care network collaboration including HIPAA-compliant telehealth and remote monitoring functionalities. This enables clinicians to track patient health status and perform timely intervention to answer patient and family caregiver questions and to monitor for medication adherence. “Illuminate Health was launched with the goal of enhancing both patient and family caregiver health literacy by optimizing drug compliance for safe and accurate health management,” said Illuminate Health CEO Varun Goyal. “With the release of our Med Guide mobile app we are delivering on that mission, leveraging AI-powered clinical tools to provide patients with the personalized medication guidance they need to live their healthiest lives.” Illuminate Health will be showcasing the Med Guide mobile app and demonstrating its potential impact on medication adherence and management in booth #840 at the HIMSS 2020 Conference on March 9-12, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. Med Guide is available in the Apple Store and Google Play app stores. About Illuminate Health

Only 12% of US adults have proficient health literacy and as a result $528 billion is spent due to non-optimized medication therapies - impacting millions of individuals. Illuminate Health is an AI and machine learning-powered digital health assistant designed to help people live healthier. The platform offers medication management skills to help patients and caregivers safely administer medication at home through personalized scheduling, safety checks, and education. Collaboration capabilities help patients and their care teams stay connected through remote monitoring and telehealth, allowing for optimized treatment compliance. Disease-specific capabilities such as health status check-ins, recommended wellness activities, and community resource navigation; support patients with chronic condition management, substance use disorder, and beyond. To learn more visit: https://illuminate.health/ View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/illuminate-health-rolls-out-med-guide-app-ahead-of-himss-2020-301015410.html SOURCE Illuminate Health