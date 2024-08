(BUSINESS WIRE)--Start-up company ImmuVen and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have entered into a license agreement under which ImmuVen will develop modified T cell receptor proteins for the purpose of treating cancer and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). ImmuVen was co-founded by Dr. David Kranz of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and Dr. Patrick Schlievert of the University of Minnesota.