I-Mab to Release 1H 2024 Financial Results on August 28, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8:00 AM ET to discuss financial results, pipeline progress and recent business highlights for the half year ended June 30, 2024.

I-Mab Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 28, 2024, via:

Domestic Dial-in : 1-877-407-0784

: 1-877-407-0784 International Dial-in : 1-201-689-8560

: 1-201-689-8560 Conference ID : 13747695

: 13747695 Webcast: please click here

Note that Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast of the call will also be available on the I-Mab website, on the Upcoming Events section of the Investor Relations page, available by clicking here. A replay of the call will be accessible under the Past Events section of the Investor Relations page and will be archived for 6 months.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

