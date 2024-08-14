SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

I-Mab to Release 1H 2024 Financial Results on August 28, 2024

August 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

Conference call to discuss financial results and recent business highlights to take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8:00 AM ET to discuss financial results, pipeline progress and recent business highlights for the half year ended June 30, 2024.

I-Mab Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 28, 2024, via:

  • Domestic Dial-in: 1-877-407-0784
  • International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8560
  • Conference ID: 13747695
  • Webcast: please click here

Note that Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.

The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A webcast of the call will also be available on the I-Mab website, on the Upcoming Events section of the Investor Relations page, available by clicking here. A replay of the call will be accessible under the Past Events section of the Investor Relations page and will be archived for 6 months.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.

I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Contacts

Investors & Media

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IR@imabbio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-release-1h-2024-financial-results-on-august-28-2024-302221660.html

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

Maryland Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Podcast
Lykos Rejection, Pfizer’s RSV Win, Lilly Vs. Novo and More
August 14, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Earnings
Gilead Beats Q2 Wall Street Estimates on Strong HIV, Cancer, Liver Disease Sales
August 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Novavax/Getty Images, STR/NurPhoto
Business
Novavax Misses Q2 Revenue Estimate, Cuts 2024 Forecast on COVID-19 Vaccine Sales
August 8, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin