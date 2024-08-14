Conference call to discuss financial results and recent business highlights to take place on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 8:00 AM ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 8:00 AM ET to discuss financial results, pipeline progress and recent business highlights for the half year ended June 30, 2024.
I-Mab Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Investors and analysts are invited to join the conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 28, 2024, via:
- Domestic Dial-in: 1-877-407-0784
- International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8560
- Conference ID: 13747695
- Webcast: please click here
Note that Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event.
The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast of the call will also be available on the I-Mab website, on the Upcoming Events section of the Investor Relations page, available by clicking here. A replay of the call will be accessible under the Past Events section of the Investor Relations page and will be archived for 6 months.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.
I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
I-Mab Contacts
Investors & Media
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-release-1h-2024-financial-results-on-august-28-2024-302221660.html
SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma