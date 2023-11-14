Humanetics Corporation Appoints Dr. Colin Chinn as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Chinn retired as a Rear Admiral of the United States Navy

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Humanetics Corporation, a leading innovator in medical countermeasures, is thrilled to announce the appointment of retired Rear Admiral Dr. Colin Chinn as its new Chief Medical Officer. In his new role, Dr. Chinn will bring his extensive medical and leadership experience to further enhance the company’s commitment to excellence in the healthcare industry.

Dr. Chinn, a distinguished medical professional and military leader, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Humanetics Corporation. With a career spanning over three decades, he has held various roles in the United States Navy’s Medical Corps, making significant contributions to healthcare and medical research. During his service in the U.S. Navy, Dr. Chinn held multiple clinical, academic, research, operational, and executive medicine leadership roles. Among those roles: serving as the 14th Joint Staff Surgeon, who is senior medical advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Dr. Chinn was instrumental in managing the response to various global health crises and emergencies, highlighting his versatility and ability to navigate complex challenges.

Following his retirement from the Navy, he served as a Clinical Professor of Medicine and the Scholar-in-Residence at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Maryland. He then served as Chief Medical Officer for Peraton, a leading provider of IT solutions focused on national security. He is currently a member of the Defense Health Board, an independent advisory board for the Secretary of Defense on military health matters. Dr. Chinn is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, a member of Delta Omega, the National Public Health Honor Society, and achieved board certification in gastroenterology and internal medicine. His impressive background includes achievements in patient care, medical operations, and research and development.

Commenting on the appointment, Ronald J. Zenk, President and CEO of Humanetics, said, “We are privileged to welcome Rear Admiral Colin Chinn to our executive leadership team. His outstanding track record in military healthcare, coupled with his strategic vision and leadership capabilities, make him the ideal candidate to lead our medical affairs. We look forward to harnessing his expertise to continue our mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative medical technologies.”

In his new position as Chief Medical Officer at Humanetics Corporation, Dr. Chinn will guide the company’s medical research and development efforts. His focus will include advocating for innovative solutions to capability gaps in force health protection and moving those innovations into commercial applications to improve patients’ lives.

Dr. Chinn expressed his enthusiasm for his new role: “I am honored to join the exceptional team at Humanetics Corporation. Their dedication to medical innovation and commitment to positively impacting military and civilian health aligns with my values. I look forward to contributing to the company’s vision and playing a role in advancing medical technology that benefits patients worldwide.”

About Humanetics Corporation:

Humanetics is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on medical countermeasures to prevent harm caused by exposure to radiation, for protective use in cancer radiation therapy, and to guard against the long-term damaging effects of COVID-19. For more information, visit humaneticscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114518733/en/

Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk

Humanetics Corporation

952-400-0400

Source: Humanetics Corporation

View this news release online at:

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231114518733/en