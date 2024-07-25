HeartSciences Selected to Demonstrate MyoVista® wavECG™ at the United Nations General Assembly Digital Health Symposium as a Technology to Radically Transform Healthcare

Southlake, TX, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences (NASDAQ: HSCS; HSCSW) (“HeartSciences” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered medical technology company focused on transforming ECGs/EKGs to save lives through earlier detection of heart disease, today announced that the MyoVista® wavECGTM has been selected by the Innovation Value Institute as a technology which can drive the radical transformation of healthcare and has been invited to demonstrate and discuss the MyoVista wavECG at the 4th Digital Health Symposium at the United Nations General Assembly to be held in New York, USA in September 2024.

Founded in 2006, the Innovation Value Institute (IVI) is a multidisciplinary research institute focused on digital transformation and technology adoption based in Maynooth University, Ireland. The selection follows HeartSciences recent presentation and demonstration of the MyoVista wavECG at IVI’s International Digital Health Summer School 2024 focused on AI in Health and Data and Electronic Health Records which brought together international representatives from health systems, governments and industry.

Professor Martin Curley, Professor of Innovation at Maynooth University, said, “Healthcare challenges globally cannot be fixed with marginal gains. They need technologies and solutions that deliver 10X improvements and shift away from emergency and elective treatment into preventative and proactive care. The MyoVista wavECG is a prime example of such a technology and we have observed firsthand the benefits of its use in frontline healthcare to identify disease early.”

Andrew Simpson, CEO of HeartSciences, said, “We are honored that the MyoVista wavECG has been recognized as a technology with the potential to radically transform healthcare and look forward to our demonstration at the United Nations General Assembly Digital Health Symposium in September. This builds on our recent successes that include increasing support from key opinion leaders and establishing relationships in the UK and Ireland for our technology. It also evidences the enormous commercial opportunity for our AI-ECG products.”

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. d/b/a HeartSciences is a medical technology company focused on applying innovative AI-based technology to an ECG (also known as an EKG) to expand and improve an ECG’s clinical utility. Millions of ECGs are performed every week and the Company’s objective is to improve healthcare by making it a far more valuable cardiac screening tool, particularly in frontline or point-of-care clinical settings. HeartSciences has one of the largest libraries of AI-ECG algorithms and is developing AI-ECG solutions to be made available on either a hardware agnostic cloud-based platform or its proprietary MyoVista® wavECG™ device, to help identify cardiovascular disease in any care setting worldwide in a manner to best suit different care providers. HeartSciences’ first product candidate for FDA clearance, the MyoVista® wavECG™, or the MyoVista®, is a resting 12-lead ECG that is also designed to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction which has traditionally only been available through the use of cardiac imaging. The MyoVista® also provides conventional ECG information in the same test.

For more information, please visit: https://heartsciences.com/. X: @HeartSciences



Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are relating to the Company’s future financial and operating performance. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein are “forward-looking statements” including, among other things, statements about HeartSciences’ beliefs and expectations. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and uncertainties involving judgments about, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements involve significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks discussed in HeartSciences’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2023, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 18, 2023, HeartSciences’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 14, 2024 and in HeartSciences’ other filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

HeartSciences

Gene Gephart

+1-682-244-2578 (US)

info@heartsciences.com



Investors

Gilmartin Group

Vivian Cervantes

investorrelations@heartsciences.com





