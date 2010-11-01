Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc. and Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell Announce 213 New Jobs

RICHMOND, Va., Oct.29 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Diagnostic Laboratory (HDL, Inc.) andGovernor Bob McDonnell have announced an investment of $4.2 million in HDL, Inc. operations, resulting in the creation of 213 new jobs in the City of Richmond. HDL, Inc., located in the Virginia BioTechnology Research Park, will expand its clinical laboratory, diagnostics and clinical trial services, as well as its physician/patient consulting.

“HDL, Inc. is a unique company and a great asset to the City of Richmond and Virginia,” said Governor McDonnell. “The company’s clinical lab and testing options enable physicians to work on an individual level with patients to understand chronic disease and treatment and each personal disease state. This kind of attention to detail truly can help to identify and reverse health risks, as well as provide education and support to the patient. HDL’s investment and expansion of its lab and services can only continue to better the lives of those suffering from chronic disease.”

Health Diagnostic Laboratory Inc., a CAP accredited leader in health management, offers a comprehensive test menu of risk factors and biomarkers for cardiovascular and related diseases. The company’s systematic approach identifies factors contributing to disease and provides a basis for effective treatment, allowing physicians to more effectively manage patients. As an added value, patients receive a personalized overview of their risk factors along with intensive counseling from expert health coaches at no additional cost, improving compliance and enhancing satisfaction.

“HDL, Inc. is on the forefront of a combination of unique scientific and technical disciplines,” said Jim Cheng, Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade. “I am confident in the company’s continued growth in Richmond, and welcome this investment and 213 new jobs for the region.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond to secure the HDL, Inc. expansion project for Virginia. Through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program, the Virginia Department of Business Assistance (VDBA) will provide funding and services to support the company’s recruitment and training activities.

“Health Diagnostic Laboratory’s expansion represents an opportunity for not only Richmond, but the medical community at large,” said Tonya Mallory, CEO and co-founder of HDL, Inc. “Stories of people surprised by sudden heart attacks have become far too common. By growing HDL, Inc. we are in a position to move the medical community far beyond total cholesterol and outdated measurement techniques, and instead provide physicians with comprehensive and accurate information that surpasses the reach of conventional HDL and LDL analysis. Physicians therefore can do more than just diagnose disease; they can focus on all of the cholesterol components and residual risk factors, and their impact on overall heath.”

