hC Bioscience Announces Program in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Reports In Vivo Data From tRNA-based Protein Editing Platform

May 24, 2024 | 
hC Bioscience, a biopharmaceutical company developing a fundamentally novel approach to treating genetic diseases through tRNA-based protein editing

Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2024) - hC Bioscience, a biopharmaceutical company developing a fundamentally novel approach to treating genetic diseases through tRNA-based protein editing, today announced preclinical data supporting its program in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at the CureDuchenne FUTURES National Conference in Orlando, Fla.

Key Takeaways:

  • Program is developing anticodon engineered tRNAs as a potential breakthrough treatment option for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients with shortened and nonfunctional dystrophin due to premature termination codons (PTCs)
  • Data from mouse model of DMD demonstrate restoration of full-length dystrophin in muscle cells
  • DMD program is currently in the early lead identification stage and joins hC Bioscience’s growing pipeline, which also includes programs for severe hemophilia A and cancer

About hC Bioscience, Inc.
hC Bioscience is dedicated to improving the lives of patients through the development of first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics that address a broad spectrum of genetically defined diseases and cancer. Our anticodon engineered tRNAs overwrite nonsense mutations that would otherwise result in truncated, nonfunctional proteins. This gene-agnostic approach is the foundation for a universal drug platform with the potential to treat many mutated genes using the same therapy. Our pipeline comprises a lead program for severe hemophilia A as well as programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cancer.

Contacts:

Justin Chen
jchen@tenbridgecommunications.com

Source: hC Bioscience

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210406

