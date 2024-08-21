Hardy Diagnostics Introduces New HardyCHROM™ CRE/ESBL Biplate

Detection and Identification of healthcare-associated infections for microbiology laboratories

SANTA MARIA, Calif., Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hardy Diagnostics is proud to release its latest FDA-cleared chromogenic biplate for the detection and identification of CRE and ESBL in healthcare settings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), healthcare-associated infections (HAI) are a threat to patient safety. Preventing HAIs is a top priority for the CDC and its partners in public health and healthcare organizations. In keeping with our mission statement, and to help our laboratory partners to detect and diagnose HAIs, Hardy Diagnostics continues to create revolutionary chromogenic culture media including its latest release of the HardyCHROM™ CRE/ESBL biplate.

New chromogenic biplate offered by Hardy Diagnostics for microbiology laboratories

One side of the plate holds HardyCHROM™ CRE, while the other holds HardyCHROM™ ESBL, both of which are intended for microbiology laboratory partners to be able to detect and identify bacteria that are responsible for the spread of HAIs.

HardyCHROM™ CRE (Carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales) is a selective and differential chromogenic agar medium intended for the qualitative and presumptive detection from stool specimens of Escherichia coli (E. coli) that are non-susceptible to carbapenems and KES (Klebsiella aerogenes, Klebsiella oxytoca, Klebsiella pneumonia, Enterobacter cloacae complex, and Serratia marcescens) that are non-susceptible to carbapenems.

HardyCHROM™ ESBL is a selective and differential chromogenic medium that is intended for the qualitative and presumptive detection from patient stool specimens of Enterobacterales that are potentially non-susceptible to 3rd generation cephalosporins such as ceftazidime and cefpodoxime and extended-spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL)-producing E. coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, and Klebsiella oxytoca.

If these bacteria are present, a chromogenic reaction occurs, allowing microbiologists to easily screen for these microorganisms with just the naked eye.

E. coli will produce pink-to-magenta colonies; Proteus mirabilis will produce yellow or gold colonies, while Klebsiella pneumoniae will produce blue-to-purple colonies with or without a pink halo.

E. coli, is a common and sometimes beneficial bacterium. However, some strains of E. coli can cause illness ranging from diarrhea to hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can lead to kidney failure and even death.

Proteus mirabilis infects the bladder and can quickly cause bladder or kidney stones.

Klebsiella is a type of bacteria normally found in human stool that can cause HAIs. Klebsiella can cause pneumonia, bloodstream infections, wound or surgical site infections, and meningitis.

